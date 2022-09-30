WhatsNew2Day
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is named Premier League manager of the month

By Merry

Erik ten Hag has been named Premier League Manager of the Month – just the second Man United boss to claim the award since Sir Alex Ferguson – as he faces Tottenham’s Antonio Conte

  • Erik ten Hag named Premier League Manager of the Month for September
  • Only the second United boss since Sir Alex Ferguson to take home the monthly award
  • Marcus Rashford was also named Player of the Month for his performances at United

By Ash Rose for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for September.

The Red Devils are currently on an unbeaten run of four games, two of which came in September. Their 1-0 win over Leicester at the start of the month and Arsenal’s impressive 3-1 win a week later.

The award marks an Old Trafford double, with Marcus Rashford being named Player of the Month for his performances throughout the month.

More to follow….


