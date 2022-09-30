Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is named Premier League manager of the month

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for September.

The Red Devils are currently on an unbeaten run of four games, two of which came in September. Their 1-0 win over Leicester at the start of the month and Arsenal’s impressive 3-1 win a week later.

The award marks an Old Trafford double, with Marcus Rashford being named Player of the Month for his performances throughout the month.

