Manchester United ‘are preparing a FINAL offer to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona’

Manchester United will make one last-ditch effort to lure Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona, ​​while Erik ten Hag instructs the Old Trafford chiefs to pull out all the stops to secure his top transfer target for the summer.

The Manchester club’s hunt for De Jong has become the biggest transfer saga of the summer as negotiations between the two clubs and the player prepare for week 12.

United are ready to make the Dutch midfielder the club’s highest paid player by matching his current salary of £450,000 a week.

Manchester United are willing to offer top target Frenkie de Jong £450,000 a week in wages

Erik ten Hag is desperate to bring the Barcelona midfielder to Old Trafford this summer

They are also willing to pay the £17million owed by Barcelona to De Jong in deferred wages, as reported by Sport in Spain.

It is clear that Manchester United’s transfer chiefs will try to meet the Dutch star’s representatives when Barcelona return from their pre-season tour of America.

The issue of wage arrears has so far been the biggest stumbling point in efforts to bring the ex-Ajax midfielder to Old Trafford.

A reported deal worth £74million has already been agreed with Barcelona, ​​but De Jong is currently unwilling to trade La Liga for Premier League football.

De Jong has so far turned down a move to Manchester with the player who would like to stay at Barcelona

United are also willing to cover the £17million in deferred wages owed by the Dutch star

If he stands firm on his stance to stay in Spain, De Jong will have to implement a pay cut, despite the financially stricken club having spent more than £100million on new players this summer with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Koude, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen are all participating.

United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League has also gone to great lengths to bond the 25-year-old harder with the player eager to play in European competition and fight for his place at Barcelona.

Erik ten Hag has made the midfielder his main summer transfer target, but has already started to focus on alternative players as the transfer threatens to fail.

As reported by Sportsmail, Manchester United are considering Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko.

Austria international Kalajdzic, who is six feet tall, is available for around £17million and is on United’s list of options.

Manchester United are considering alternative options as they want to support their new manager

The Austrian came over from Admira Wacker to Stuttgart in 2019 and scored 24 goals in 57 games.

Sesko, meanwhile, has scored 13 goals in 41 appearances for RB Salzburg. He gained experience during a rental period at FC Liefering between 2019 and 2021.

Ten Hag wants to strengthen his attack as United prepares for the start of the new Premier League season.

So far this summer United have signed Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia.