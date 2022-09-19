Manchester United are ‘preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos’

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, according to a report.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 appearances for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are on the hunt for a striker.

According to The sunUnited will pay no more than Benfica’s £25m valuation for Ramos, but have already made contact with the forward’s representatives.

Erik ten Hag’s side are bright up front and want to sign a contract with a forward in the January transfer window

New manager Erik ten Hag is believed to have his hands tied ahead of the January transfer window, with the Galzer family reportedly planning a quiet window after spending £230m in the summer.

However, it is believed they will look to sign a striker, with Cristiano Ronaldo still looking to leave the club and Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial currently injured.

Newcastle kept an eye on Ramos in the summer window as Eddie Howe’s side looked for a striker, but they bought Alexander Isak for £63m instead.

A Portugal U21 international, Ramos has scored 20 goals in 59 games for Benfica in total.

He is set to move to a major European league soon, having continued his fine form into this year after scoring against Liverpool in last season’s Champions League quarter-final, playing in support of the Reds’ summer signing Darwin Nunez .

United, meanwhile, hope they will be able to build on their good form after the international break after winning four games in a row – including wins against Liverpool and Arsenal – following back-to-back defeats at the start of the season .