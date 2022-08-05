Manchester United are ‘on an upward trend’, insists new U21 player-coach Tom Huddlestone

New Manchester United U21 play coach Tom Huddlestone believes things are looking good at Old Trafford after last season’s desperately disappointing campaign.

The 35-year-old midfielder played for Hull City until the end of last season and will now use his vast experience to help United’s youngsters develop into first-team players.

Having spent some time with the younger players, Huddlestone says there is a sense of optimism around the club.

Tom Huddlestone (R) poses with head of player development and coaching Travis Binnio

“I’ve only been here for a day and am listening to the feedback from the younger players who have played in pre-season with the first team. The manager will be demanding both on and off the pitch,” he told talkSPORT.

“And they say it’s probably what the club has been missing in recent seasons, so everyone is confident it’s going to be a successful year.

“Every club in the country is whining about signings and that, but I think if you look at the starting squad he has to work with, it can be a challenge.

“Obviously Manchester City and Liverpool have been phenomenal over the past six or seven years, but Man United are definitely on the up.”

The men of Ten Hag will start their campaign on Sunday when they entertain Brighton.