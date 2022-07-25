Manchester United are braced to begin the season WITHOUT Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are still in the dark about when and if Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the club as they flew back from their tour of Thailand and Australia last night.

Erik ten Hag and his players landed in Manchester after they had to miss the Portuguese star’s 17-day trip after he was given compassionate leave due to a family issue.

But United’s patience is being tested three weeks after the player had to report for pre-season preparation.

The club has accepted Ronaldo’s explanation and has ensured that no pressure is put on him.

But there is a growing sense at United that something will have to happen in the coming weeks before they kick off the new season against Brighton. It’s unlikely the 37-year-old would be available for that game.

Although he posted a photo from the Lisbon gym on Saturday – the day United tied 2-2 with Aston Villa in Perth – he hasn’t done the same preparation as his team-mates or worked with Ten Hag.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes tries to negotiate a transfer to Atlético Madrid

United have two friendlies left, with a first-choice XI against Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday and a second series against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford 24 hours later.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has attempted to secure a transfer to Atletico but has failed to generate sufficient interest from top European clubs.

While it’s clear Ronaldo would be cutting his £500,000-a-week wage, Atletico would have to sell players to fund the move. United insist that Ronaldo is not for sale.

Meanwhile striker Marcus Rashford has touted a ‘priceless’ preseason as he tries to get back to his best.

The attacker’s poor performance dropped him from England, but he hopes to have made a turn after a full preseason under Ten Hag.

“I feel fit, I feel strong and we came out of the trip without injuries,” said Rashford.

“For me personally it’s invaluable to have the pre-season I’ve had. I feel really happy. I’m my own toughest critic, I know when I’m not playing my best football and I know when I need to improve myself.”