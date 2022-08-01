Manchester United aiming to ship SIX defenders before the end of the transfer window in clearout

Manchester United are looking to deliver six of their fallen defenders before the transfer widow closes in a month’s time as new boss Erik ten Hag continues to build his squad.

Sports post understands that Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Baily, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird and Phil Jones are all welcome at the exit at Old Trafford.

The arrival of Tyrell Malacia to compete for Luke Shaw has pushed Telles to the door. The Brazilian has interest from Sevilla in Spain and the 29-year-old arrived at Old Trafford just two years ago for £15.4 million.

Wan-Bissaka is the player United would probably lose the most money on. The former Crystal Palace man cost the club £50million in 2019 but he hasn’t scored as the club expected.

The Eagles are interested in taking Wan-Bissaka back and it looks like this is the most likely market for the right-back.

Jones, who made an impressive return to the Red Devils line-up last season, is also free to leave.

Former teammate and now DC United manager Wayne Rooney is said to be interested and they have held preliminary talks.

Bailly is another player from whom United would have liked some money back, but injuries have hampered his time at Old Trafford.

United paid £30million for the Ivory Coast international in 2016 and it is believed former United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to reunite with the centre-back.

AC Milan and Fulham are other options for the 28-year-old, while Sevilla have also emerged as frontrunners.

Youth products Laird and Tuanzebe will also play elsewhere next year, but the former will not be permanent.

Laird, who made six appearances for Bournemouth in the second half of last season, is on the cusp of joining Watford in the championship and that deal is close to being closed.

Tuanzebe would arouse interest from the newly promoted Bournemouth. The 24-year-old was loaned out to Aston Villa three times before leaving for Napoli last January, but he barely played.

The wages United would save by finding new homes for these players may well be more valuable than the fees they can collect.