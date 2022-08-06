Manchester Originals slip to defeat in the Hundred against Northern Superchargers

Jos Buttler’s measured 59 couldn’t stop the Manchester Originals from sliding to a compelling Hundred defeat in the cross-Pennine derby with Northern Superchargers at Emirates Old Trafford.

The England white-ball captain has only scored his second half-century in 14 innings since he replaced Eoin Morgan at the end of June, his all-time high in a competitive 161 for four.

But that total was revised with six wickets and as many balls left thanks to opener Adam Lyth’s 51 from 30 balls and a crucial 33 from England star future Harry Brook, including two sixes on the leg side.

Buttler worked the ball well in an innings of 41 balls, showing flashes of brilliance in the opening game for the two rivals.

After being brought in, Buttler hit one of eight sixes in a Manchester innings that got off to a good start, slowed down and ended with a bang, not least ahead of fellow superstar Andre Russell’s undefeated 29.

He hoisted the 50th ball of the innings wide for six from international colleague Adil Rashid, although the leg spinner would later retaliate.

Buttler shared 84 for the second wicket with Wayne Madsen, who displayed many of his skipper’s inventive qualities – the scoops, ramps and flicks – in 43 of 26 deliveries.

Buttler and Madsen shared 84 in 53 balls for the second wicket, moving up 16 for one after David Willey’s early strike to get Salt caught on short cover.

Willey was the Superchargers bowlers’ pick with two for 24 of his 20 balls, ending Madsen’s stay when he made a mistake to cover, leaving the home side 100 for two after 64 balls.

From there, the Superchargers slowed down the speed for a while. Rashid was excellent, going alone to a run-a-ball and claiming the big wicket from Buttler, who was bowled after skipping the field. That left the scoreboard at 109 for three after 76.

However, the Originals ended with a bang. Russell and Paul Walter, last with 23 out of 10, shared 44 in the last 20 balls, hitting three sixes each. But it turned out not to be enough.

Like Buttler, Lyth only hit one six – pulled over Russell’s long leg. But his innings felt more powerful.

His captain Faf du Plessis fell to Fred Klaassen half way through a fantastic dive from Russell, leaving the Superchargers at 30 for one in 18 balls.

However, opener Lyth got the Superchargers ahead of the game. By the time he reached his half-century on 28 balls, the visitors halfway through the stage were 85 for two, needing 77 more. However, he fell two balls later, caught on deep cover from Russell.

The chase was very similar to the first innings as it got off to a good start before the run-rate slowed down. Like fellow leg spinner Rashid, Matt Parkinson was outstanding, going on a run-a-ball and conceding no limit.

However, Willey hit two big sixes in 29, one straight from Russell into the press box window.

When Parkinson caught him at deep midwicket, the Superchargers took 35 out of 19 – but Brook played a key hand, his pair of sixs matched by David Wiese, who hit the winning runs.