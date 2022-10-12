Manchester fireworks: City council becomes latest to scrap its November 5 Bonfire Night event

Bonfire night will go off without a hitch in Manchester this year, after a council scrapped its annual fireworks display and blamed ‘escalating costs’.

City residents hoped to enjoy their first public bonfire night show since 2019 — with previous shows canceled due to Covid.

But council heads now say this year’s event, which was to be held in the city’s Heaton Park, will not take place.

The authority blames a “combination of factors” for the decision to cancel the event, citing an “increased pressure” on the authority’s budget.

It comes after public screenings were suspended in Hackney, London, as well as Dundee, Cardiff and Liverpool.

Manchester City Council now says it is looking at ‘budget reprioritisation’ to see more community events in the winter, focusing on ‘fun free activities for families and young people’.

But it means there will be no free council-organized bonfires and fireworks displays in Manchester’s council parks this year.

Some residents took to social media to be outraged by the decision, with one person writing: ‘The council tax isn’t really great value for money these days, is it?’

Residents in the city hoped to enjoy their first public bonfire night show since 2019 (pictured) – with previous shows canceled due to Covid

Manchester City Council, which released this statement today (pictured), says it is now looking at ‘re-prioritising budgets’ to watch more winter community events, focusing on ‘fun free activities for families and young people’

Another wrote: ‘If we can’t afford bonfires, we can’t afford Christmas lights.’

Which cities have canceled their public fireworks displays this year? Manchester Council heads now say this year’s event, which was to be held in the city’s Heaton Park, will not take place. The authority blames a “combination of factors” for the decision to cancel the event, citing an “increased pressure” on the authority’s budget. Leeds Leeds City Council has announced the cancellation of all six traditional fireworks displays, saying the decision was made due to “significant budgetary pressures facing the council”. Hackney – London The London Borough of Hackney cited the rising costs of the Clissold Park event, as well as concerns about air pollution, as the main reason for its decision to cancel this year’s exhibition. Liverpool Liverpool canceled its beloved waterfront firework display earlier this month. The city council said it would not host the event this year, which regularly draws 50,000 visitors. However, the popular outdoor illuminated trail, River of Lights, returns to the city on October 21, where it will run until November 6. Other fireworks displays at Bonfire Night will be seen at various locations in Merseyside. Cardiff Cardiff’s Sparks in the Park show has also been canceled after 40 years. Organizers of the volunteer-run event said it was too expensive to set up this year.

Others feared it would encourage people to make their own bonfires or set off fireworks in their gardens.

One person wrote: ‘My biggest problem here is how many uncontrolled bonfires could be made because of this decision and the impact it will have on emergency services.

“Firefighters are always stretched out around a campfire night.”

Earlier today, Manchester City Council confirmed its decision to cancel this year’s event.

They say the decision is due to a “combination of factors,” including the escalating costs of hosting major Bonfire Night events.

That combined with heightened security measures and “increased pressure on Council budgets” led to the decision, announced just three weeks before Bonfire Night celebrations take place on Nov. 5.

Previously, council-organized events have been held in eight parks, including Heaton Park, Platt Fields Park, Cringle Park, Debdale Park and Wythenshawe Park.

The last time they were held was pre-Covid in 2019.

The full City Council statement released today said: “Manchester City Council has announced that council-organized bonfires will not be reintroduced to Manchester Parks this year, following a two-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic. .

“A combination of factors, including the escalating costs of hosting large bonfires, increasing security and organizational measures needed and increased pressure on the Council’s budgets ultimately led to the decision.

“The council will assess the impact of this year’s canceled events as part of a review of how to handle future bonfires.

The Council is re-prioritising its neighborhood funding to focus on a program of community events and activities throughout the winter, focusing on fun, free activities for families and youth.

“Such events include the biannual October school holiday activity program, a week of fun sports, family events, outdoor adventures and cultural activities to keep young people and their families entertained and satisfied during the school holidays.”

Councilor Lee Ann Igbon, Executive Member for Lively Neighborhoods, said: “We are very reluctant to announce that council-organized bonfires will not take place this year.

Manchester is one of the few major cities to host municipally organized fireworks and bonfires.

“There have been no bonfires in the city since 2019 and we have decided to maintain that position this year.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and I know many people will be disappointed.

Nevertheless, due to a combination of factors such as rising costs, pressures on our budgets and our ambition to be a carbon-free city by 2038, we will not have bonfires organized by the Council this year.

“The cost of the event has risen every year and to host major bonfire events we would need to fill the gap by diverting park funding away from essential park services.

“Our Neighborhood Teams have worked tirelessly to re-prioritize the budget for community events and support our residents through the cost of living crisis.

“As usual, we will work with partner agencies to promote safety messages and prevent anti-social behaviour.”

It comes after Liverpool canceled its beloved waterfront fireworks show earlier this month. The city council said it would not host the event this year, which regularly draws 50,000 visitors.

The popular outdoor illuminated trail, River of Lights, returns to town on October 21 and runs through November 6.

Other Bonfire Night fireworks shows will be performed according to different locations in Merseyside the Liverpool echo.

Meanwhile, the London council of Hackney cited the rising costs of the event, as well as concerns about air pollution, as the main reason for its decision to scrap this year’s exhibition.

According to the council, the annual exhibition costs around £125,000 to run, which is usually covered by ticket sales and catering.

Last time, however, the event only recouped around £72,000. The authority said it was concerned that the event would also be loss-making this year, with people cutting back because of the crisis in the cost of living.

Cardiff’s Sparks in the Park show has also been canceled after 40 years. Organizers of the volunteer-run event said it was too expensive to set up this year.

Leeds City Council announced the cancellation of all six traditional firework displays and said the decision had been taken due to “significant budgetary pressures facing the council”.

Dundee Council also announced it was canceling its event for the ‘foreseeable future’.