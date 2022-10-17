Manchester City’s team bus windscreen is cracked by a missile after Liverpool defeat

<!–

Manchester City claimed their team bus was damaged by a rocket when leaving Merseyside after Sunday’s unsavory defeat at Liverpool.

Players and staff heard a crack in the glass as the coach passed Anfield Road after a day when Pep Guardiola claimed he had thrown coins at him and supporters heard despicable chants.

City are likely to voice their concerns about the coach to the Football Association, who now have a list of Sunday’s incidents to study.

The Premier League champions were outraged that Guardiola was the target of coins in the wake of Phil Foden’s disallowed goal after a VAR check.

City’s backroom staff claimed during last season’s encounter that they were spat on by supporters sitting behind the dugout.

Liverpool have vowed to study CCTV footage and issue lifelong suspensions to any supporter who threw coins at the City boss.

Mohamed Salah’s goal (left) allowed Liverpool to beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday

City’s bus was previously targeted, with Liverpool fans throwing bottles and cans ahead of a Champions League game in April 2018

Sunday night marked the third time a City vehicle has suffered damage around Anfield, with the high-profile 2018 incident leading up to a Champions League clash and seeing staff thrown ‘bottles and stones’ at their coach following a defeat in April 2014.

“Next time they will do better,” Guardiola said when asked about coin throwing.

‘They haven’t got me. They tried, but they couldn’t get me. They got it on the bus years ago, but not this time.’

Liverpool and City battled an exciting game at Anfield that narrowly went in the Reds’ favour