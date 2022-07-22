Manchester City’s Kyle Walker opens up on Pep Guardiola’s high training standards

Kyle Walker is set to fight for his place at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola bolsters his defense this summer.

It seems likely that Oleksandr Zinchenko will be replaced as left-back, a position the club has been short of for years, with Brighton’s Marc Cucurella hoping for a move north.

Guardiola has said he is happy with the current options at his disposal, but a new left-back would crown a positive transfer window that has bolstered City’s squad.

Kyle Walker has won four Premier League titles with Manchester City in the past five years

Walker will be following those developments with interest from the other flank, with a new signing offering the opportunity for Joao Cancelo to switch to his natural right-hand man and provide competition for Walker.

“You can’t have a bad day here,” the 32-year-old said. “If you’re having a bad day, you’ll be discovered. If you are discovered during training, you will not play the game.

“I feel fantastic, if you had told me at 21 that I would still be playing Premier League football at 32 – at the standard where I play – I would probably have said no. Did I live a little differently than I am now? One million percent.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s looking for Marc Cucurella to add depth to fullback

‘I take care of myself as best I can. I feel healthy and fit, I still feel fast and sharp. I am still eager to learn. Competition has made me better, I have adapted and I have probably studied the game a bit more.’

Regardless of new faces, Walker and Cancelo will start a new title defense as Guardiola’s favorite full-backs.

That Cancelo has taken on Raheem Sterling’s number 7 shirt shows what is expected of the pair, and the Portuguese spent City’s first friendly against Club America as a quarterback at the home of NFL’s Houston Texans.

Walker stays a little wider, taking advantage of his physicality. Those who know him predict that he can keep playing for another five years. He also continues to evolve tactically, giving Guardiola credit for being able to operate in a back three.

Joao Cancelo pairs with Walker as City’s first-choice fullbacks for next season

“We could all play in the Premier League, but it’s the (extra) 10 percent that makes the difference between being a good Premier League back or being a world champion,” Walker said. ‘

I think that’s mental – keeping your head in the game. You train (only) an hour and a half a day. Dedicate yourself.’

Walker also faces competition at an international level. With a World Cup on the horizon, he is fighting for space in the squad with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters. But it would be a surprise if he isn’t on the plane to Qatar.

Not long ago, he spent a year in international exile, wondering if he would ever wear an England shirt again. His comeback, in September 2020, ended in a red card against Iceland and the outlook was bleak.

Walker hopes to secure a spot with England this winter for the World Cup in Qatar

“I’ll try to carry on as long as possible,” he said. “I did an interview after Iceland, my 49th cap, and basically wrote myself off. I came back, watched the interview and said, “I can’t behave like that”.

“When I’m ready to say I’m ready, I say I’m done. I’m not going to let someone else retire me, I’m letting someone make a decision to decide where to pick me. “When I’m in the squad, fantastic, to represent your country at a World Cup, not many people can say they’ve done that.

“I’ll keep performing and hopefully I’ll be on the plane to Qatar. After each tournament you evaluate what you can do. There are people who bite my heels.’