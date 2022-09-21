Manchester City’s global empire to expand with purchase Brazilian second division side Bahia

Manchester City owners are to expand their global club count to 12 with the purchase of Bahia in Brazil.

Sportsmail understands a deal to take over the Second Division club is at an advanced stage, with key meetings due to take place this week in a bid to ratify a deal.

It will mark City Football Group’s (CFG) third foray into South America. They have a stake in Uruguay’s Montevideo City Torque, while also maintaining a partnership with Club Bolivar in Bolivia.

Bahia, whose president attended City’s Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in April, would offer CFG a further foothold in South America as they seek to strengthen ties with the area.

The group have been aggressive in their recruitment of youngsters from the continent, bringing talent to the likes of Lommel in Belgium.

Julian Alvarez was considered an outlier when he joined City from River Plate for £14m on the advice of scout and Pep Guardiola confidante Joan Patsy.

Meanwhile, the latest club under the CFA umbrella, Italian Serie B side Palermo, are in Manchester during the international break using City’s facilities to train. Palermo are believed to play Nottingham Forest in a friendly at City’s training ground later this week.