Manchester City will walk away from Marc Cucurella deal after failing to agree a fee with Brighton

Manchester City are poised to walk away from a deal for Marc Cucurella after Brighton refused to negotiate unless their £50m plus appraisal was met.

Cucurella filed a transfer request and missed Saturday’s friendly with Espanyol, but City can now consider Borna Sosa from Stuttgart or Alex Grimaldo at Benfica.

City have bid around £35million and were willing to push to £40million but that is not good enough for the Seagulls and have given Cucurella time off in a bid to resolve the situation.

Marc Cucurella missed Brighton’s weekend pre-season clash thanks to transfer talk

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola looks set to lose his number one target as a left-back

Manchester City are light in the left-back area, having sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal earlier this month, making the 26-year-old number one given his impressive debut in the Premier League.

However, as City are unable to agree a fee with Brighton, they will instead be looking at alternative targets to bolster that part of the squad.

Croatian international Sosa is an option, who is currently in Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

Just like Alex Grimaldo from Benfica. The Spanish 26-year-old played 48 times for the Portuguese club last season, scoring six goals.

Manchester City are now looking into other options as they cannot agree on a fee for Cucurella

Joao Cancelo played as left-back in City’s 3-1 Community Shield defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, but it’s an area where they feel they are light.

So far this summer Pep Guardiola has outplayed Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, but their club has also seen Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling leave the Etihad.

They start their Premier League campaign next Sunday, when they travel to the London Stadium to play against West Ham United.