Manchester City will make an improved offer for Marc Cucurella after initial bid rejected

Manchester City will make an improved offer for Brighton fullback Marc Cucurella after their £30million offer was rejected.

Brighton, however, want more than £50million for the 23-year-old, which is well above City’s valuation.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed the negotiations but says City have other options if a fee cannot be agreed. Cucurella is enthusiastic about the move.

Manchester City have returned to Brighton with a new offer after their first offer was rejected by the Seagulls

City having other goals means they will walk away if Brighton doesn’t lower their appreciation for the Spain international.

As such, it’s a transfer that could very well continue into the closing days of the window, with Brighton feeling no need to sell their star defender who they signed from Getafe last summer for just £15million.

The two clubs entered into negotiations after Oleksandr Zinchenko’s £32million was paid to Arsenal, with Ukraine’s departing City after six years.

Brighton in no rush to part with their star defender – who is valued at £50m

Cucurella would likely fit in seamlessly with Guardiola’s City side, with the Spanish fullback proficient with the ball at his feet and able to move forward and assist in the final third.

Brighton’s improved defensive displays last season also showed that he is a capable defender.

Signing a left-back has become a priority for City this summer, as the club now has just one player left who can play in that position in Joao Cancelo.

Right-footed, however, it is not Cancelo’s preferred position and it appears that City now want a specialist for that role.

City will look to strengthen their options ahead of the fast-approaching season, having already released Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko. They have already brought in Kalvin Phillips, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Ortega Moreno.