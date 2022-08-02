Manchester City turn attention to Anderlecht left back Sergio Gomez as an alternative

Manchester City have spoken with Anderlecht about the possibility of signing left back Sergio Gomez this summer.

The 21-year-old is seen as an alternative to Brighton & Hove Albion’s Marc Cucurella, who is now closer to Premier League rival Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s side were in pole position to sign the Spanish fullback, but after failing to meet the £50m valuation, the Blues have seemingly hijacked a move for the 24-year-old.

City could go into their season opener against West Ham United on Sunday with just two full-backs after letting Oleksandr Zinchenko leave for Arsenal earlier this summer.

While talks are underway to sign Gomez, who is represented by Pere Guardiola’s – Pep Guardiola’s brother – to bolster their options at fullbacks with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo the only options at the moment.

Gomez is a product of the Barcelona academy, who moved to Borussia Dortmund before moving to Belgium, where he worked with former City captain and now Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

The 21-year-old, who is known for his energy and assist record, made 49 appearances last season, scoring seven times and providing 15 assists, while helping Anderlecht to third in the league.

Leeds United and Arsenal have also been keeping a close eye on the Spanish under-21 international in recent months.

The youngster could be a good option as it appears they have failed in their attempt to sign Cucurella, the main fullback.

Sports post revealed on Monday morning that Chelsea were trying to fill in for Cucurella after City refused to offer more than £40 million for the Spaniard.

Talks have gained momentum over the past 24 hours, with Chelsea also proposing young centre-back Levi Colwill as part of the deal and now Cucurella is expected to complete a move to Stamford Bridge, where Thomas Tuchel could use him as a left-back or to the left of a back three.

The 24-year-old made a transfer request last week to force a move to City and there was a feeling the Barcelona academy graduate had his heart set on a partnership with Guardiola.

However, Chelsea were encouraged that Cucurella had an interest in their club this weekend and it is believed that personal terms will not be an issue.

His expected arrival will likely give Marcos Alonso his wish to move to Barcelona.

Colwill has long been loved by Brighton, who kept a close eye on the 19-year-old during his loan to Huddersfield last season.

Cucurella only joined from Getafe last summer for £15million from Brighton, but impressed in his debut season, sparking City’s interest.

Sports post understands, however, that there has been growing annoyance at Brighton over the nature of City’s approach.

They had refused to negotiate further increases of more than £35million unless their £50million-plus asking price was met while City had threatened to walk out.

Talks with Chelsea have been much smoother since then.