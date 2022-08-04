Manchester City teenage sensation James McAtee joins Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee has been loaned to Sheffield United for a season.

The Championship side have brought the highly regarded youngster to Bramall Lane, after making an offer on Monday.

McAtee was also the subject of interest from Premier League trios Bournemouth, Leeds and Nottingham Forest, while LaLiga side Villarreal had also shown surprising interest in the youngster.

McAtee said on Sheffield United’s official website: “I’m looking forward to the challenge, I’ve been building a loan for a few years now and I think I’m ready.

“The way Sheffield United are playing suits me and hopefully I can help with creative options. Manchester City are clearly happy with the club, they want me to get some playing time and experience.”

McAtee could make his United debut on Saturday in the home game against Millwall.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “James is a talented player, someone who is highly regarded at City and in football. We are excited to get it.

“We are grateful to Manchester City. We think we are a good place for young players. We have great expectations and a large fan base.’

The 19-year-old has made six appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side and is highly regarded by City manager Pep Guardiola.

There were suspicions that McAtee would remain part of the City squad this season, but that seems to have changed, with the youngster getting regular playing time on the Championship side.

The attacking midfielder made his Premier League debut as a substitute in City’s 3-0 win over Everton last November.

McAtee also got a taste of Champions League football in the second leg of the last 16 clash with Sporting Lisbon.

He excelled at City’s reserves, finishing last season’s PL2 campaign with 25 goals in just under 2,000 minutes. The midfielder was also rewarded with a long-term contract extension.

McAtee is also a mainstay in England’s youth teams, receiving his first call-up to the under-21 squad in June this year.

The Blades are hopeful that McAtee can have the same impact as Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White during his loan spell last season.

Gibbs-White boasted 20 goals in 35 Championship appearances last season as Paul Heckingbottom’s side reached the semi-finals of the play-offs.

United were beaten 1-0 by Watford in their opening game of the 2022-23 season, suggesting a lack of firepower.

Sheffield United United have hired highly regarded youngster Tommy Doyle from the Citizens earlier in the window.

The Blades have also added defender Anel Ahmedhodzic for £4million this summer, while Heckingbottom has made it no secret that the rest of their business will revolve around free transfers and loans.

If they can make a deal for McAtee it would be a major coup after a lot of interest was shown in the youngster.