Manchester City target Marc Cucurella left out of Brighton squad after submitting transfer request

Marc Cucurella was dropped from Brighton’s squad on Saturday to play against Espanyol after he submitted a transfer request.

The 24-year-old has been given time off after Brighton rejected Manchester City’s latest offer for him, refusing to enter into further negotiations unless City meet their £50m plus valuation. Cucurella and City find the valuation unrealistic.

City have bid around £35million and were willing to push to £40million, but that is not good enough for Brighton, who have held back at left-back Cucurella.

Pep Guardiola wants to sign Cucurella, but Manchester City thinks Brighton’s valuation is too high

Cucurella’s Premier League experience makes him an attractive option for City, but Brighton’s appreciation of him proves to be a stumbling block.

After selling Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, City are looking for a left-back signing.

City is now considering other options, such as Borna Sosa in Stuttgart.

Sosa, an international from Croatia, came over from Dinamo Zagreb to Stuttgart in 2018.

Meanwhile, Stoke City is leading the chase to loan Manchester City striker Liam Delap. City have made a number of offers for the 19-year-old, rejecting a £20million offer from Southampton.

They are considering the best course of action this week, such as with highly regarded midfielder James McAtee. Delap’s father Rory was a crowd favorite at Stoke.

Delap has played six seniors for City so far, scoring once.

He has been prolific at Under-23, netting 35 times in 36 appearances.

So far, Pep Guardiola’s side has signed Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega in this transfer window.