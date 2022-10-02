Manchester City star Rodri urges ‘perfect coach’ Pep Guardiola to join Etihad . to stay

<!–

Manchester City midfielder Rodri wants boss Pep Guardiola to sign a new contract with him at the club, confident the team will be in a better position to compete for trophies with the Spaniard at the helm.

Guardiola’s current contract with the Etihad runs until the summer of 2023, with questions about his future in Manchester as the manager is tight-lipped about a new deal.

But compatriot Rodri believes the 51-year-old is best suited to extend his stay at City, despite having spent longer at the club than any other side has led before.

The defensive midfielder received much praise for Guardiola when he outlined in an interview with his boss that he would like to sign a new contract. The times.

“We all love him, he’s done a great job over the years,” said Rodri.

Guardiola has been with City since 2016 – his longest spell at any club

“He is our manager and if he decides to stay we will all be very happy. I’ve been with Pep for three years now and I hope there are many more to follow.’

“It’s a fact that coaches get tired. I saw Diego Simeone, coaches who have been with the same team for 11 or 12 years, and it’s understandable.

“But with this team that we have in the coming years, I think Pep can see the future of this club.

“He must be here. He is the perfect coach for us and together we can win more.”

Rodri was an instant success after moving to England in 2019, and during his time in Manchester he twice won the Premier League, the EFL Cup, and came second in the Champions League.

His ability to break the game and protect City’s defenses has made him one of the world’s best tenacious midfielders and is seen as one of Guardiola’s most trusted players.

The 26-year-old topped the Premier League stats for most passes, touches and recovery last season, as City stormed to a sixth top trophy.