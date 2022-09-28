Manchester City set for crunch talks with unsettled midfielder Bernardo Silva over his future

Manchester City are planning talks with Bernardo Silva to work out his future after the midfielder expressed his desire to leave the Etihad for Spain over the past two summers.

Barcelona have expressed interest in the 28-year-old but no formal bids have come in and City are keen to determine whether the Portuguese star will make another attempt to leave the club at the end of this season.

Premier League champions and manager Pep Guardiola want Silva, who has two and a half years left on his contract, to stay with the club.

But City wouldn’t stand in his way if the Portugal international still wanted to leave and they were offered a bid of over £80million.

After moving from Monaco in 2017, he has proven to be one of Guardiola’s best signings and a fan favorite.

Silva has said in recent weeks that while he loves Manchester, he longs for the culture in Iberia.

Both the club and the player have appreciated the honesty in previous talks and the realization is that they need clarity early in this season.

Talks with Silva, expected to take place in the coming months, will somewhat dictate City’s strategy during the summer transfer window.

They are still looking for a fullback but are expected to make a significant investment in midfield.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has admirers at City – especially after a standout display in the Champions League earlier this month – although a host of elite clubs, including Liverpool and Real Madrid, are vying for his signature.

Sporting director Txiki Begiristain lists some potential replacements for Silva, while captain Ilkay Gundogan’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Gundogan, impressive since he took on the bracelet from the late Fernandinho, has previously refused to rush decisions about his future.