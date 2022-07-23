Manchester City REJECT £16m bid from Premier League rivals Southampton for starlet Liam Delap

Manchester City have rejected Southampton’s £16 million offer for teenage striker Liam Delap.

The 19-year-old is on City’s pre-season tour of the United States and has loan interest from a number of clubs, including Burnley, although a move there is considered unlikely.

City are ready to let Delap – the son of ex-Stoke man Rory – leave this summer to gain experience.

Several clubs are interested in signing Manchester City forward Liam Delap this summer

He made his Premier League debut in the 2020/21 season in a 5-2 defeat to Leicester City and made his first Champions League appearance against Sporting Lisbon in February.

But Premier League side Brighton have also been keeping a close eye on Delap’s situation and are considering bolstering their own attack options.

And with the Seagulls already in talks with the reigning Premier League champions about the possible sale of Marc Cucurella, Delap could unwittingly get involved in the conversation.

The 19-year-old was part of England to win the European U19 Championship, coming off the bench in the final when the Three Lions defeated Israel 3-1 after extra time.

Kompany has already loaned two City youngsters to Burnley this summer – centre-backs CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with the ex-defender using his connections at the club.

He has also signed MK Dons’ Scott Twine, Oxford’s Luke McNally, Standard Liège’s Samuel Bastien and Anderlecht’s Josh Cullen.