Manchester City midfielder James McAtee discusses loan move to Sheffield United

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is discussing a loan deal with Sheffield United after the Championship side made an offer on Monday.

The Blades lead the race to sign the attacking midfielder for Premier League trios Bournemouth, Leeds and Nottingham Forest. LaLiga side Villarreal have also expressed interest in the youngster.

The 19-year-old has made six appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side and is highly regarded by the City manager. It was suspected that McAtee would remain as a member of the Citizens’ squad this summer, but that seems to be changing.

The midfielder made his Premier League debut as a substitute in City’s 3-0 win over Everton last November. McAtee also got a taste of Champions League football in the second leg of the last-16 clash with Sporting Lisbon.

The 19-year-old also excelled at City’s reserves, finishing last season’s PL2 campaign with 25 goals in just under 2,000 minutes. The midfielder was also rewarded with a long-term contract extension.

McAtee is also a mainstay in England’s youth teams, receiving his first call-up to the under-21 squad in June this year.

The Blades are hopeful that McAtee can make the same impact as Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White during his loan spell last season.

Gibbs-White boasted 20 goals in 35 Championship appearances last season as Paul Heckingbottom’s side reached the semi-finals of the play-offs.

United were beaten 1-0 by Watford in their opening game of the 2022-23 season, suggesting a lack of firepower.

Sheffield United United have hired highly regarded youngster Tommy Doyle from the Citizens earlier in the window.

The Blades have also added defender Anel Ahmedhodzic for £4million this summer, while Heckingbottom has made it no secret that the rest of their business will revolve around free transfers and loans.

If they can make a deal for McAtee it would be a major coup after a lot of interest was shown in the youngster.