Manchester City may allow James McAtee out on loan

Manchester City will consider loaning James McAtee if clubs can guarantee the 19-year-old will play regularly.

Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Villarreal all show strong interest in the attacking midfielder.

The teenager has been with City since 2013 and made his senior debut from Pep Guardiola last September in a 6-1 home win over Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

Two months later, McAtee made his Premier League debut as a replacement for Cole Palmer in a 3-0 home win over Everton.

McAtee also enjoyed his first experience of Champions League football in the second leg of City’s last-16 draw against Sporting Lisbon.

He has now made six appearances for the Premier League champions and the loan from McAtee would help him gain more valuable experience in senior football.

Pep Guardiola forwards McAtee during Champions League match with Sporting Lisbon

McAtee and Liam Delap pictured with the Premier League trophy during their victory parade

After representing England at under-18 and under-20 level, the Salford-born McAtee received his first call-up to the under-21 squad in June this year.

Lee Carsley handed the midfielder his debut in a 5-0 win over Kosovo in next year’s Under-21 European Championship qualifiers.

Brighton saw an offer to sign McAtee permanently rejected last summer and a number of Premier League clubs were also interested in him before signing a new contract with City earlier this year.