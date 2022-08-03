Manchester City have NOT entered race for £66m RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol

Despite reports to the contrary, Manchester City are currently not looking for highly regarded RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

The Citizens are looking for a fullback after the loss of Oleksandr Zinchenko and have recently been linked with Marc Cucurella and Sergio Gomez.

Gvardiol’s signature is being chased by Chelsea, who are very interested in the 20-year-old, while Tottenham have withdrawn from the race after finding him too expensive.

Josko Gvardiol was a key player for RB Leipzig last season, playing 46 games for the club

Meanwhile, Leipzig are keen to keep the fullback and want him to commit to a new contract.

The Croatia international was a key player for the German side last year, playing 46 games in all competitions when they won the DFB-Pokal and reached a semi-final of the Europa League.

German newspaper picture reported that City had made a £66m bid for Gvardiol, but this is believed to be incorrect.

Marc Cucurella is another defender linked with a move to a top club with a lot of money

For Chelsea, bringing in another big name would be an excellent explanation for the new season.

Gvardiol’s versatility would also be an asset to the Blues, as they need cover as a central defender after the loss of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

They hope to complete the signing soon to give the 20-year-old some time to settle in before the start of the Premier League this weekend.