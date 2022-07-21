Manchester City have £30m bid for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella rejected

Brighton has rejected Manchester City’s opening offer of £30 million for full-back Marc Cucurella.

The two clubs entered into negotiations after Arsenal secured the services of Oleksandr Zinchenko for around £32 million.

Cucurella is currently valued at £50million by the Seagulls, but Manchester City are looking to sign the highly regarded defender for less.

Pep Guardiola’s side have made an opening offer of £30million for the 23-year-old defender and remain hopeful for a deal.

However, Brighton turned down their first offer and believe Cucurella is worth at least £50million after a fine first season in the Premier League.

Negotiations on a potential deal will continue throughout the week, but City have made it clear they will walk away if Brighton refuses to budge on their asking price.

The Citizens are willing to increase their opening bid but are reluctant to pay the full £50million for Cucurella, who made 38 appearances for Brighton last season.

The south coast club are in no rush to sell their star defender and will then wait for an offer close to their asking price.

Cucurella would be a valuable addition to Guardiola’s squad, having scored one goal last season, provided two assists and fit seamlessly into Brighton.

City manager Pep Guardiola has only one recognized left-back, Joao Cancelo (above)

Guardiola has made attracting a defender a top priority this summer as he has only one recognized left-back, Joao Cancelo.

The Spanish manager is eager to bolster his left-sided options ahead of next season, having signed Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

However, he has lost Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling – who left for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively – as well as Zinchenko and a number of youngsters.