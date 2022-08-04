Manchester City frustrated with how transfer negotiations unfolded with Brighton over Marc Cucurella

Manchester City are reportedly frustrated with the way transfer talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over full-back Marc Cucurella have gone.

Premier League rivals Chelsea strike a deal worth more than £50million for Spaniard Cucurella after further talks with Brighton.

The 24-year-old has already agreed to join the Stamford Bridge club and is waiting for the go-ahead once details of the fee and payment have been approved by Brighton’s owners.

Cucurella had made a transfer request last week after seeing City thwarted in their efforts to sign him for less than £40million.

Sources close to Cucurella, and influential sources to City, believed a deal to be achievable until late last week. the athletic.

The same report suggests the 24-year-old was desperate to work with City boss Guardiola and failed to entertain Brighton’s offer of a new contract – instead it looks like Cucurella will join Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and his new defence.

Cucurella, who joined Brighton from Getafe last summer for £15million, even surrendered a transfer request last week, a serious move that few players resort to.

City declined to bid more, while Brighton refused to relinquish their £50m valuation of the left-back – despite never communicating a specific figure to City during the talks and not engaging in full dialogue.

A £40m move would have made Cucurella the fourth most expensive left-back of all time, and would therefore be a good piece of business, but Brighton have maintained they also saw him as a centre-back and many expensive ones central defenders.

They said they weren’t even looking for a replacement, despite being notified of City’s interest late last summer.

City have spent a lot of money on full-backs in the past, including Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo

Graham Potter’s side also pointed out that City have previously spent a lot of money on defenders, Kyle Walker (£50 million plus £4 million in add-ons) and Joao Cancelo (£60 million, although offset by Danilo’s move to Juventus).

City insisted, however, that both players had much more Premier League and Champions League experience, while Walker upped the homegrown quota.

The deal that falls through comes as a huge blow to City, who now have just six senior defenders for the new season, including four central defenders and two wing backs, an alarming lack of depth in the wide areas.

Following the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, Joao Cancelo is City’s only senior option as a left-back, supported by an inexperienced and injury prone Josh Wilson-Esbrand, making them extremely light.