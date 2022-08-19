Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias packs on the PDA with stunning cabaret dancer Ginevra Festa

<!–

He ended a three-year relationship with the beautiful singer April Ivy less than 12 months ago.

And it looks like 25-year-old Ruben Dias, 25-year-old Manchester City, is off the market again, as he was spotted on the PDA on Thursday with gorgeous cabaret dancer Ginevra Festa in Formentera.

The two were spotted kissing on a boat and walking hand in hand as they soaked up the Spanish sun.

New pair? Manchester City ace Ruben Dias, 25, was spotted on the PDA with gorgeous cabaret dancer Ginevra Festa in Formentera on Thursday.

The footballer took a short break from his Premier League duties and showed a keen interest in the gorgeous brunette when he put his hand on her bum.

The pair were also seen jumping off the boat and taking a thrilling jet ski ride out to sea.

Ginevra looked fabulous in a lilac bikini and showed off her peachy bum as she shot herself down.

Sealed with a kiss: the two were spotted on a boat in Formentera

The couple never left each other’s side because they only had eyes for each other that day.

Ginevra, who she describes as an Ibiza dancer on her Instagram account, also works in Dubai, is one of the performers of ‘the world’s most glamorous cabaret’, where dancers, singers and acrobats receive guests during dinner.

Ruben, meanwhile, had a nasty breakup with ex-partner April, who released a song called Broken Apologies shortly after the breakup, which seemed to be about the City star.

Business or pleasure? Ruben answered a phone call while Ginevra waited patiently

Company: The couple never left each other’s side because they only had eyes for each other

And relax: the couple looked the perfect match as they enjoyed their day at sea

Lust: The footballer took a short break from his Premier League duties and showed a keen interest in the gorgeous brunette when he put his hand on her bum.

Toned down: Ginevra looked fabulous in a lilac bikini showing off her peachy bum as she shot herself down

Hold on tight: the pair were also spotted on a thrilling jet ski ride out to sea

The couple started dating in late 2018 and went public on New Year’s Day 2019, but they are now said to have split up due to “lifestyle differences.”

Insiders told the Portuguese magazine Flash! just as Rúben’s desire for a “more discreet” life collided with the “exuberance” of his former love, leading to their reported breakup and his removal of April from his social media channels.

Meanwhile, Ruben and Ginevra have made no attempt to hide their new relationship after following each other on social media lately.

To jump! The dancer showed off her sensational figure in a lilac bikini as she jumped from the boat into the sea