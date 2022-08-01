Manchester City footballer Kevin De Bruyne enjoys a romantic date night with wife Michele Lacroix

Kevin De Bruyne cut a sharp figure on Sunday night as he enjoyed a dinner date with glamorous wife Michele Lacroix at Sexy Fish in London.

The 31-year-old Manchester City and Belgian football star stood out in a crisp white top, which he combined with black pants and black lace-up shoes.

Meanwhile, his wife, 28, dressed to impress in a coordinating look, slipping into a loose-fitting off-white jacket she wore over a devious diamond-studded mini dress.

The beauty increased her height with a pair of towering white platform boots.

Michele completed her dinner look with a shimmering pearl necklace and a glamorous makeup palette, while her blonde locks were worn in soft waves.

The pair looked cheerful as they cuddled during the outing, as they enjoyed a night off from parenting duties.

Kevin and Michele were joined by their children Mason, six, Rome, three, and Suri, 22 months.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 after the Belgium international proposed marriage under the Eiffel Tower during a romantic trip to Paris.

Michele often documents the couple’s travels and family life on her Instagram, where she has more than 350,000 followers.

The outing comes after Kevin admitted he fears football rules will continue to ignore players’ welfare as he prepares for another marathon season for club and country.

The Manchester City star’s appearance in Belgium’s 1-1 draw against Wales in June was his 52nd of the 2021-22 season, and he could play around 80 next term if City perform well at home and abroad, and Belgium comes close at the World Cup .

Kevin recently described the Nations League as ‘unimportant’ and highlighted the lack of rest for top players, which he estimated would be three weeks in 12 months.

“I know nothing is going to change,” he said. “I’ve played three matches at my physical level in the Nations League for Belgium, so I’m doing well physically. But it just doesn’t make sense.

“You’re never going to play 79, 80 games. It’s impossible.

“But it’s not just playing games, it’s training, it’s travelling, it’s everything. Sometimes you go away and travel, but you don’t play. It’s even tiring.

“With the Nations League, I can understand why you want to take out the friendlies, but sometimes it’s also a good opportunity for other players to have a chance.

“I feel like playing the Nations League gives a lot of countries fewer opportunities (for fringe players) because the tournament feels a bit more important than it actually is. Then maybe other guys can take a break.’