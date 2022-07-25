Manchester City fans share high hopes for next season after Erling Haaland scores against Bayern

Manchester City fans have praised their new striker Erling Haaland after the Norway international scored his first goal for the club on his debut against Bayern Munich.

Haaland scored the only goal of the game when he completed a cross from Jack Grealish after 12 minutes, as City won the exhibition game 1-0 in Wisconsin.

It was a strong start for the 22-year-old who signed with Borussia Dortmund for £51 million earlier this summer, and one that has caused excitement among the Etihad faithful.

“Haaland scored his first goal for City and they stop the game to let the rest of the world recover,” one fan tweeted. The game was postponed twice due to lightning strikes.

Another focused on his partnership with City’s man of the match, saying, “Grealish and Haaland is going to be fun.”

Grealish was a bit of a disappointment last season after signing up for £100million, but his lively performance on Sunday could be a sign of things to come.

Pep Guardiola’s side hope to defend their Premier League title next season

There are high hopes for Haaland to continue his outstanding goalscoring record at City

Fans also saw the success of their new signing as a sign of what was to come when their Premier League title defense kicks off next month.

One supporter said: ‘I’m sorry to say this but Haaland wins EPL top scorer next season. Loading 28 tap-ins,” while another simply called him “a baller.”

The 22-year-old was even labeled ‘the Nordic Meat Shield’ by a fan, who said it will be his ‘first of many’.

Haaland will have the chance to prove himself in a more competitive atmosphere when City take on Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday 30 July.