Manchester City considering parking Marc Cucurella move until next summer as Brighton demand £50m

Manchester City have threatened to walk away from negotiations with Brighton for left-back Marc Cucurella until next summer.

The reigning Premier League champions have previously made a £30million offer for the Spaniard and the Seagulls have turned it down as they value him at £50million.

Stad thinks that valuation is too high, although Cucurella would like to move. Meanwhile, Brighton has offered the player an enhanced contract to stay with the club.

City’s alternative targets at left-back are Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo and Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa.

The Spain international made 35 appearances for Brighton last season after moving from Getafe for £15million.

He signed a five-year contract and the Seagulls have ambitions to keep their man for a while, unless City quit.

City and Brighton entered negotiations after the former Oleksandr sold Zinchenko to Arsenal for £32million, with the Ukrainian leaving the Etihad after six years with the Citizens.

The Spanish fullback, who won an Olympic silver medal with his country last year, is adept with the ball at his feet and can assist in the final third when Brighton gives him the chance to come forward. He scored his first goal for the Seagulls in May’s 4-0 win over Manchester United.

City’s only recognized left-back is Joao Cancelo, so they will be keen on another – ultimately enabling Brighton to push the price up, as they don’t have to sell.