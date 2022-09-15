Manchester City claimed £153MILLION in prize money after winning the Premier League last season

The Premier League has revealed that champions Manchester City took home a staggering £153 million in prize money last season.

Pep Guardiola’s men won their fourth title in five seasons in 2021-22 after a dramatic final day in which they came up two goals behind to beat Aston Villa and take Liverpool to the crown.

By finishing first, City received a British merit payment – which is split according to last league position – of almost £34 million and a further £7 million internationally.

However, their facility fees – which are paid every time a Premier League club appear in a live broadcast match – were nearly £1million less than Jurgen Klopp’s men, although their British earnings payment was nearly £2million higher than that of Jurgen Klopp’s men. the Reds.

While the top of the table sees some eye-watering figures paid out to City and Liverpool, the Premier League also made history at the bottom of the table in 2021-22.

Norwich – who won just five top games, lost 26 and conceded 84 goals last season – became the first team in league history to earn £100 million in prize money, despite finishing at the bottom of the league table.

They earned the same facilities fees as the other two teams who joined them in their relegation to the Championship – Burnley and Watford – but their national and international earnings were not as high due to their final standings.

There were also instances where teams earned more than those who finished above them, again due to facility fees.

The standout example saw 11th-placed Newcastle take away more than £126.7 million in prize money, more than £124.5 million from 10th-placed Wolves and the £125.7 million earned by Brighton, who were finished ninth.

The Magpies received money after playing in 21 live games, while Wolves and the Seagulls were televised 16 and 15 times, respectively.

The same happened to the top of the rankings, with Tottenham in fourth place earning more than £146 million after playing three more live matches than Chelsea, who took in £145.6 million after finishing third.

Everton and Leeds, meanwhile, played 10 more live matches than Southampton, earning £117.2 million and £115.1 million – compared to the Saints’ £110.9 million – despite being in two places among the men. by Ralph Hassenhuttl ended.

But more live coverage didn’t always equate to a higher amount of prize money, with Arsenal earning less than their north London rivals, Spurs, despite Mikel Arteta’s men being televised twice more.

An equal £31.8m UK share and £48.9m international share was distributed to all 20 top flight clubs last season, while the central commercial was also set at £6.8million.

Overall, the clubs’ total prize money was over £2.5 billion.