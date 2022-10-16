Manchester City allege coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola during defeat to Liverpool

<!–

Manchester City claim coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola during their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

In the 53rd minute, City believed they had taken the lead as Phil Foden jabbed in from close range, before VAR reversed the decision for a foul by Erling Haaland in the run-up.

The club now allege that in the aftermath, as Liverpool fans lavishly celebrated Anthony Taylor’s decision, Guardiola was attacked by projectiles from the crowd.

Speaking about the incident, Guardiola said: “Next time they will do better. They haven’t got me. They tried, but they couldn’t get me. They got it on the bus years ago, but not this time.’

The Spaniard refers to their Premier League encounter in 2018, where bottles were thrown at the City bus as they entered Anfield.

It proved to be a precious moment in the game as Liverpool went and took the lead shortly afterwards via Mohamed Salah, who sealed all three points for the hosts.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also involved in drama during the match as he was sent off by Taylor in the 86th minute.

The German was shown a red card after arguing with officials over their decision not to award a free kick to Salah late in the game.

He currently stands to miss their next appearance against West Ham on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

After the grueling encounter, City remain second but the pace slows against league-leaders Arsenal as Klopp’s side moves into the top half of the Premier League table.