Manase Fainu reveals words that ‘made him run away from the scene in fear’ 

Manly Sea Eagles hooker Manase Fainu has told a jury he ran scared from a brawl outside a church dance in Sydney and still has no idea who stabbed a youth leader.

Fainu, 24, pleaded not guilty to injuring Faamanu Levi with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in Wattle Grove late at night on October 25, 2019.

The NRL player took the stand in Parramatta court on Monday and denied any involvement in both altercations that culminated in the stabbing.

Fainu at the Parramatta District Court in Sydney. He is accused of using a steak knife to stab another man in the back outside a Mormon dance party in southwestern Sydney

When the violent brawl broke out outside the event hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fainu said he withdrew immediately.

“I started kicking backwards, walking backwards,” he said.

He said he watched the fights for about a minute or two and ran away “afraid of myself.”

“Are words being shouted?” asked attorney at law Margaret Cunneen SC.

‘That’s why I fled. I heard ‘knife, knife,’ said Fainu.

Fainu wore a sling from recent shoulder surgery and said he felt “a little depressed, a little down” that night, not knowing if he would play football for Manly again.

Manase Fainu of the Sea Eagles during the Round 23 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Manly Sea Eagles at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Sunday 25 August 2019

He had previously been to a barbecue in Guildford when his friend Uona Faingaa, known as ‘Big Buck’, asked him to drive to the charity event so he could collect the money owed from a concrete worker he worked with.

Fainu says he didn’t drink and drove four men to the charity event, but waited outside.

“I felt a little inappropriate, it was a church dance and… I was wearing a long black tracksuit,” he said.

After about 10 to 15 minutes, he found Big Buck and two others being escorted out.

“I apologized to the guard for their behavior and then we walked out,” Fainu said.

“Before he drove off, Big Buck was angry and said, ‘I wasn’t fucking paid,’ he said.

Fainu was told to drive to a parking lot in Coles and then offered to collect the money, saying his friend would not be allowed in again.

CCTV footage played in court showed four men following Fainu, who had a white towel draped around his head.

This ‘security blanket’ doused in cold water was because he had a headache and denied it was to hide his identity.

He led them to a fence to jump over, saying it was easier than walking to the front gate.

Fainu tackled by the Eels defense during the round 18 NRL match between Manly and Parramatta

On the way to the chapel, the fight broke out about 10–15 meters away from him, he said.

He denied that he held, saw or knew of a weapon that night.

After fleeing back over the fence, he waited for the others in the car.

When they arrived, he asked what had happened.

“They said nothing,” he said.

He didn’t like getting into fights because his football training taught him to ‘run away’.

The court had previously been told that Fainu had entered the dance floor and was involved in the first fight before being told “don’t fight on church grounds” and led outside with the others.

Tony Quach leaves the Parramatta District Court in Sydney on Thursday 28 July 2022

Crown witness Tony Quach said he saw Fainu later throw a steak knife in the youth leader’s back in the parking lot.

Mr Quach said he pushed the footballer who was wearing a striking sling and told him to ‘get out, stop, get out’ before stabbing Mr Levi in ​​an upward motion.

Crown Prosecutor Emma Curran asked Fainu during the cross-examination why he felt so responsible for collecting the money from Big Buck.

‘I was the driver, I was a good friend. If I drive him there, I’ll drive him back,” he said.

But he hadn’t spoken to his close family friend or anyone from the group since the alleged incident because of his bail conditions.

The process continues.