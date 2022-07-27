Manase Fainu: NRL player’s alleged victim describes stab 

A youth leader who was allegedly stabbed in the back by Manly hooker Manase Fainu recalls screaming “I’m hurt” while feeling indescribable pain before blacking out.

Fainu, 24, has pleaded not guilty in Parramatta District Court to injuring Faamanu Levi with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in Wattle Grove on Oct. 25, 2019.

The witness known as Levi to friends and family testified on Wednesday about a brawl that broke out on the dance floor of a charity event hosted by the Church of the Latter Day Saints.

He remembers the DJ pausing the music and turning on the lights and saying ‘stop fighting, go home, go out’, while two men were stomping.

NRL player Manase Fainu (pictured) faced with Parramatta court and pleaded not guilty to stabbing a youth leader

Mr. Levi approached and said, “It’s time to go home, not a good place, not a good time, this is a church activity.”

“F*** you,” replied a man in a black T-shirt, he recalled.

Finally the men were led out to the gate and one of them shouted ‘Come on, see what you want’.

“How did you feel?” said Crown Prosecutor Emma Curran.

‘I was scared. Frankly, I’ve never experienced anything like this in all my life,” said Mr. Levi.

Not long after he gathered his friends to go home, a tired Mr. Levi sat in the backseat of his white Honda Civic and closed his eyes.

“All I heard was a scream and a fight going on outside,” he said.

He said the fight involving another group of men pushed the car door where his friend’s leg was trapped.

“Charlie is arguing with someone and my leg is stuck in the door,” he told her.

Mr Levi said he jumped out to protect the woman who was trapped and saw two of his friends lying on the floor, covering their faces from kicks and punches.

After he managed to close the door, “Mr. Levi felt the stab in my back,” on his right shoulder, he said.

‘I said ‘stop fighting, I’m hurt’.

“I was in pain I can’t explain.”

An off-duty nurse treated him before he was taken to hospital with internal bleeding and a collapsed lung.

“Did you see who stabbed you?” asked Mrs. Curran.

“No,” he replied.

Faamanu Levi was in a brawl outside a church in Wattle Grove on October 25, 2019, when he was allegedly stabbed by Fainu (pictured)

Charlie Toilalo told the jury that he witnessed an altercation on the dance floor before sitting men in a separate room, repeating the message that fighting on church grounds was prohibited.

Later, he accompanied his friends to Mr. Levi’s car to say goodbye as the group of recently ejected men approached, accompanied by a man in a sling.

The Crown said Fainu had recently undergone shoulder surgery and had his arm in a sling that night.

One of the men Mr. Toilalo had questioned in the ballroom said, “Let’s go, let’s go… and then he hit me in the left eye,” he said.

Mr Toilalo later came to know this man as Uona Faingaa, known as “Big Buck,” who then pulled an extendable baton to hit him on the head, he said.

But the violent brawl was interrupted when he heard his brother Kupi yelling “knife knife” and then heard that “Levi has been stabbed.”

“I was holding Levi. He didn’t know he’d been stabbed, I was just trying to find where he’d been stabbed.”

At that point, Big Buck and the man in the cast ran away, he said.

The process continues.