Home Manase Fainu, an ex-Manly hooker, is jailed after stabbing a Mormon youth leader
Categories: News

Manase Fainu, an ex-Manly hooker, is jailed after stabbing a Mormon youth leader

Loading

He said Fainu “had the world at his feet” in 2019 and had come a long way in speaking about his feelings.

In handing down the sentence, Williams said aggravating factors included the use of a weapon and some planning, as well as the fact that “the offense of carrying a knife in public should loom large” as a consideration for deterrence.

Mitigating factors included the perpetrator’s good prospects for rehabilitation, Williams told the court.

Williams took into account attorney Margaret Cunneen, SC’s statement that “any other young offender would not be in the papers”, and that Fainu’s embarrassment had been magnified due to “constant and unrelenting media attention”, resulting in a form of extracurricular punishment.

Related Post
  1. What occurs when your city is decimated? In Eugowra, the reply is ‘rebuild’

    However the males rattle off a dozen causes to avoid wasting the city: it homes…

  2. Telltale signs Brittany Higgins’ new rape trial was NOT going ahead

    From the moment Brittany Higgins read her scathing statement out of court after her accused…

  3. Sydney woman who murdered mum, faked home invasion jailed for 20 years

    Isabela Carolina Camelo-Gomez was discovered responsible by a jury of murdering her mom Irene Jones…

Loading

While Williams told the court that a prison sentence was necessary and that Fainu would most likely need substantial support to reintegrate into the community, she said there was some hope for the former NRL player.

“I hope he can live up to his impressive promise and continue his career where he left off,” she said.

In his reference, Hasler said that Fainu could be “a phoenix of sorts” that others look up to, and that “given another chance, he … can face the fire of his challenges and rise again better and wiser “.

The sentence is retroactive to July 2022 to reflect Fainu’s pre-trial detention. He is eligible for parole in October 2026.

The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and insights of the day. Register here.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: ExManlyFainuhookerjailedLeaderManaseMormonstabbingyouth
6 hours ago

Recent Posts

Numerous Ukrainian embassies are given ‘bloody packs’ containing ANIMAL EYES.

Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…

10 mins ago

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

12 mins ago

Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

12 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

21 mins ago

John Lewis and Abrdn team up to build 1,000 homes

John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…

21 mins ago

‘New-found freedom’: China relaxes COVID rules after protests

Cities across China continued to ease COVID restrictions and relax testing and quarantine rules following…

22 mins ago