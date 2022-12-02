Manase Fainu, an ex-Manly hooker, is jailed after stabbing a Mormon youth leader

Loading

He said Fainu “had the world at his feet” in 2019 and had come a long way in speaking about his feelings.

In handing down the sentence, Williams said aggravating factors included the use of a weapon and some planning, as well as the fact that “the offense of carrying a knife in public should loom large” as a consideration for deterrence.

Mitigating factors included the perpetrator’s good prospects for rehabilitation, Williams told the court.

Williams took into account attorney Margaret Cunneen, SC’s statement that “any other young offender would not be in the papers”, and that Fainu’s embarrassment had been magnified due to “constant and unrelenting media attention”, resulting in a form of extracurricular punishment.