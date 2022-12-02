Manase Fainu, an ex-Manly hooker, is jailed after stabbing a Mormon youth leader

Loading
He said Fainu “had the world at his feet” in 2019 and had come a long way in speaking about his feelings.
In handing down the sentence, Williams said aggravating factors included the use of a weapon and some planning, as well as the fact that “the offense of carrying a knife in public should loom large” as a consideration for deterrence.
Mitigating factors included the perpetrator’s good prospects for rehabilitation, Williams told the court.
Williams took into account attorney Margaret Cunneen, SC’s statement that “any other young offender would not be in the papers”, and that Fainu’s embarrassment had been magnified due to “constant and unrelenting media attention”, resulting in a form of extracurricular punishment.
Loading
While Williams told the court that a prison sentence was necessary and that Fainu would most likely need substantial support to reintegrate into the community, she said there was some hope for the former NRL player.
“I hope he can live up to his impressive promise and continue his career where he left off,” she said.
In his reference, Hasler said that Fainu could be “a phoenix of sorts” that others look up to, and that “given another chance, he … can face the fire of his challenges and rise again better and wiser “.
The sentence is retroactive to July 2022 to reflect Fainu’s pre-trial detention. He is eligible for parole in October 2026.
The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and insights of the day. Register here.
Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…
With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…
Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…
Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…
John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…
Cities across China continued to ease COVID restrictions and relax testing and quarantine rules following…