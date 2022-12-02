Manase Fainu, a former rising star of the Manly Sea Eagles, was convicted in 2019 for a stabbing at a Mormon church.

<!–

Former Manly Sea Eagles star Manase Fainu has been sentenced to at least four years and three months after pleading guilty to stabbing a youth leader during a violent and bloody brawl outside a Mormon church dance in 2019.

Fainu learned about his fate in Parramatta District Court on Friday when he was sentenced by Judge Nanette Williams.

Once regarded as one of rugby league’s top prospects, his career is almost certainly over as he has not played since his arrest in October 2019.

His lawyers have announced they will appeal the sentence.

Earlier this year, a jury took only a few hours to find Fainu, 24, guilty of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He pleaded not guilty at trial, but a jury found that Fainu stabbed a steak knife in the back of Faamanu Levi on 25 October 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wattle Grove in southwest Sydney.

The maximum sentence for this charge is 25 years in prison.

On Friday, Judge Williams sentenced Fainu to eight years in prison with a non-parole period of four years and three months.

In time, he will be eligible for release in October 2026.

Fainu’s attorney Paul McGirr previously said the “wheels are in motion” for an appeal.

The jury accepted the Crown Prosecutor’s argument that Fainu had stabbed Mr. Levi in ​​the back near the shoulder blade during the brawl, which also involved four of his mates against another group of men.

An eyewitness, Tony Quach, told the court that he saw Mr. Fainu stab Mr. Levi, puncturing his lungs and causing internal bleeding.

Fainu’s sporting career is now almost certainly over, as he hasn’t played at an NRL level since his arrest in 2019 (pictured, with Manly star Brad Parker)

“The perpetrator, who had an angry look on his face, used the steak knife and stabbed it into the victim,” said Judge Williams from Mr Quach’s testimony.

The former NRL star then slashed the blade in an upward motion towards the victim’s face to create a deep cut above his eyebrow, the court also heard.

Mr. Quach testified that he saw Fainu have one arm in a sling while the other hand held the steak knife he used to stab Mr. Levi in ​​the church parking lot.

The court was told earlier in the evening that two of Fainu’s friends – including Uona ‘Big Buck’ Faingaa – were involved in an altercation on the dance floor of the church hall and were escorted out.

Fainu said he voluntarily left the church grounds and apologized to the guard as he exited the gate.

CCTV footage played during the trial showed Fainu and four of his mates pulling up in an adjacent Coles parking lot and jumping back into the church grounds.

Fainu made his NRL debut in 2018 with Manly and quickly became a fan favorite

The footage showed Fainu and his friends using a fire hydrant to push themselves over a high brick wall into the parking lot.

Fainu climbed the fence – despite having his arm in a sling and telling the jury he could have walked back through the front gate.

Mr. Fainu testified that he went to the dance to help one of his friends, Uona ‘Big Buck’ Faingaa, collect money that a man owed him for a concrete job.

He gave evidence that he had told his friends that he was going to go in and collect Mr. Faingaa’s money himself, but they followed him over the fence before the brawl erupted a short time later.

The jury finally accepted the prosecution’s version of events that Fainu ended the brawl when he stabbed Mr. Levi.

In a letter to the court, the victim explained that the brutal attack had changed his life forever.

“The events of this night will stay with me all my life,” Levi wrote.

“I feel wary and scared now. The fact that this attack took place during a church event … made me realize that nowhere is safe.’