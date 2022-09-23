Manager Louis van Gaal brutally axes long-serving goalkeeper Tim Krul from Holland squad

His refusal has led to Van Gaal telling him he will not be on the plane to Qatar

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has brutally told Tim Krul he will not be named in his squad for consecutive World Cups due to the goalkeeper’s refusal to take part in specialist training.

Krul was left out of the Netherlands squad for their Nations League games against Poland and Belgium, but Van Gaal wanted to use the Norwich keeper, a penalty-saving specialist, as part of a session dedicated to spot-kicks.

But Krul, 34, refused to take part, prompting Van Gaal to inform him he would not be on the plane to Qatar.

“Krul called me to tell me he wants to pass,” Van Gaal said. ‘I thought it was a shame because I know he stops the most penalties in terms of statistics.

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has been removed from the Netherlands national team

Krul was sent off in Holland’s penalty shootout against Costa Rica at the World Cup

‘There is no future for him at Orange, because he didn’t want to come. That is the consequence of his decision.

‘I have always thought that you can train a penalty kick. Not the moment and the pressure, but you can automate your process and that gives confidence.

‘I have convinced the boys that they can do something about the fact that players in the club want to train for penalties.

‘You can’t change the training policy at their club, but you can ask them to practice their own penalty kicks.’

Krul made two penalty saves during the shootout to help the Netherlands reach the semi-finals

Krul (left) turned down Louis van Gaal’s request to take part in specialist penalty training

Known as a penalty kick specialist, Krul was brought in by Van Gaal for a shootout at the 2014 World Cup where he saved two spot kicks to help the Netherlands beat Costa Rica and reach the semi-finals.

Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer has taken on the responsibility of number one shirt for the Netherlands after impressing at club level.

Krul is a regular for Norwich in the Championship under manager Dean Smith, having played ten times this season and helping the Canaries to second in the table.

The Netherlands beat Poland 2-0 in Warsaw on Thursday thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn. Van Gaal’s side take on Belgium in Amsterdam in their next Nations League clash on Sunday.