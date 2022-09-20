Manager at the centre of a blackmail case is now being investigated by the Football Association 

<!–

The manager at the center of a stunning blackmail case – revealed by – is now being investigated by the Football Association after a trial collapsed.

For legal reasons, the person cannot be named. But as this newspaper reported, he told police he was being blackmailed by a professional gambler who is alleged to have helped with the attempt to extract thousands of pounds from a gambling account.

It was also claimed that threats had been made to the manager about his wife and children.

Last week, however, the case was thrown out at Derby Crown Court after it emerged that the manager did not want to give evidence.

The player and another ex-pro who was subsequently arrested were both found not guilty. They had been accused of extortion and perverting the justice system. One had been subjected to an additional charge of extortion. The players had denied all charges.

The FA have been aware of the matter for some time and have now opened their own investigation, which could result in the manager being charged. Those who work in the sport are not allowed to place bets.

Should he be found guilty, the manager could risk a ban.

The FA declined to comment.