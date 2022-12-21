Manager at Oliver Brown wins constructive dismissal case after boss ‘threatened to shoot him’

The millionaire owner of a luxury British menswear brand threatened to shoot one of his employees for entering a private party drunk and eating off a VIP’s plate, a tribunal has heard.

Kristian Robson, 49, owner of posh label Oliver Brown, had a furious arrest with Jerome Ingle-Smith, 41, from Surbiton in southwest London, after turning up uninvited at the posh Mayfair bash.

Mr Robson feared the assistant manager was ‘ruining’ the event he paid models and social media influencers for.

Mr. Robson has managed Oliver Brown for over 20 years with clients such as actor Damien Lewis, singer Sam Smith and ex-football player Michael Owen.

Kristian Robson (second from left) has managed Oliver Brown for over 20 years and was the official licensee of Royal Ascot and the official formal wear supplier for Team GB at the 2014 Winter Olympics

The company was the official licensee of Royal Ascot and the official formal wear supplier for Team GB at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The day before the bust-up last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted in an Oliver Brown suit at COP26.

Mr Robson was hit with complaints from neighbors in 2018 after he submitted plans for a £3million extension of his London home by 39 feet.

When the “defiant” Mr. Ingle-Smith refused to leave, Mr. Robson threatened to kill him, saying “I’ll beat you up” and “I’ll fucking shoot you,” an employment tribunal heard.

The heated altercation took place at the Isabel Mayfair restaurant following the launch party of Oliver Brown’s new shop in Mayfair’s Jermyn Street, which is known for its mens tailors.

After resigning the following morning over the threats, Mr Ingle-Smith won compensation after successfully suing Oliver Brown for constructive dismissal.

Mr Ingle-Smith will receive compensation at a later date. He is claiming £5,688 in damages.

However, the judge said any award should be reduced by 75 percent due to his behavior on the night.

Mr Ingle-Smith was not invited to the after party at the restaurant but turned up uninvited after getting drunk at the launch party on November 3 last year, the tribunal heard.

The central London hearing heard guests at the Jermyn Street store’s launch party drank glasses of negroni and prosecco.

They included George Spencer-Churchill, the Marquess of Blandford, Alexander Spencer-Churchill, Freddy Knatchbull and Lord and Lady Brocket.

Mr. Robson’s wife, Davinia, and their two children were also present.

The tribunal heard that Mr Ingle-Smith named himself ‘head bartender’ at the launch party and when colleagues said Mr Robson didn’t want them to drink he replied ‘f*** that, I’m f***ing drinking’ .

Witnesses said he “helped himself drink” while serving others and was “drunk, loud and obnoxious.”

Mr Ingle-Smith – who claimed he only drank a quarter of a negroni – claimed Mr Robson was ‘visibly drunk’ at the launch party.

At 8:45 pm the party was over and Mr Robson and guests attended a private after party at Isabel Mayfair.

Mr Ingle-Smith was not invited to the later event, but another guest asked him to come along, the tribunal heard.

However, his presence led to a furious argument with his boss when he showed up and got into a VIP and started eating off their plates.

Sitting at the other end of the table, Mr. Robson ordered Mr. Ingle-Smith to leave, but the assistant manager refused, so his boss marched to his side of the table and took his plate away.

An argument ensued when Mr. Robson tried to get him to leave and eventually security was called.

“Mr Robson was clearly angry and upset at the time and Mr Ingle-Smith was unyielding to leave, even after being asked to do so a number of times,” a tribunal report said.

During the argument, Mr. Robson said, “I’ll beat you up, you little bastard,” and “I’ll fucking shoot you,” was heard.

Mr Ingle-Smith resigned from his £32,000 a year job the following morning, saying: ‘Following Kristian’s threats of violence against me last night, I no longer feel safe going to work.

“Given Kristian’s threats to ‘shoot me’ and ‘beat me up’ and knowing that he owns a licensed firearm, I’m really scared I’ll be physically present at work.”

Employment Judge Natasha Joffe concluded that Mr Ingle-Smith had been constructively wrongfully dismissed.

Judge Joffe said: ‘It seemed to me that a major source of Mr Ingle-Smith’s indignation was the fact that he felt disrespected and humiliated by the events that had taken place.

“He felt that he was invited to the event and that he was entitled to it.

“Removing the sign and being told to leave in front of people he knew and the ‘VIPs’ would have been a great insult to his love.

‘I have concluded that [the threats] played an important role in his decision to resign, although it seemed to me that there were other issues involved as well

like the fact that the whole incident humiliated him.

He said he saw himself as part of the Oliver Brown “family” and that many of the people at the dinner were known to him.

“Mr Robson was very challenged, but that is not the same as having a reasonable and good reason to make threats.

“He had reason to strongly urge Mr. Ingle-Smith to leave and to involve restaurant security in his move, but an obvious threat of murder is not a reasonable and proper way to persuade someone to leave the premises.

“Mr Robson’s behavior was bad, but as he explained to the Tribunal, it was an important night for him and he felt that Mr Ingle-Smith was ruining it.”