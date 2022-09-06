Man with vitiligo reveals how he overcame his bullies to become a model and motivational speaker

A man with the skin condition vitiligo has openly shared how he overcame bullies who called him cruel names to become a model and motivational speaker.

James McLeod, 40, of Peekskill, New York, was 18 months old when his mother noticed a white patch on his skin that gradually grew, turning one side of his face almost completely white.

A doctor diagnosed him with vitiligo, a condition that causes white patches to appear on the skin due to a lack of pigment called melanin. It can affect any part of the skin, but it often occurs on the face, neck, hands, and in skin folds.

“As a kid I got so many names, skunk face, zebra face, cow,” he said. “I’m still asked if I’ve been in a fire, if someone threw bleach in my face. Just the question, “What happened to your face?” hurt — like there’s something wrong with me.”

James McLeod, 40, of Peekskill, New York, was a toddler when he was diagnosed with vitiligo, a condition that causes white patches to appear on the skin

McLeod said he was a “beautiful black baby” and his “skin was all one color” until his mom noticed a white patch on his face when he was 18 months old

James McLeod said he was a “beautiful black baby” and that his “skin was one color” until the white patch appeared on his face when he was a toddler.

‘Doctors think there may be a genetic component to vitiligo in some cases. My sister has a little white spot on her leg,” he explained.

McLeod struggled with kids who bully him and exclude him from school, but one day he decided he wouldn’t let his self-confidence be shaped by his vitiligo.

“I came home one day and decided I didn’t want to cry anymore. I didn’t want to be afraid of people anymore,” he recalls.

The stain gradually grew, turning one side of his face almost completely white. Bullies cruelly called him “zebra face” and “cow” because of the white spots on his face

“I came home one day and decided I didn’t want to cry anymore. I didn’t want to be afraid of people anymore,” he recalls

“I forced myself to look in the mirror and confront the ‘monster’. And as I did that, I began to realize how beautiful I was.’

McLeod said the experience taught him “that confidence is key” at a young age.

“My confidence radiates, and people accept me more as I become more confident,” he explained. “Without vitiligo, everything in my life would be different.”

Determined not to let the bullies define him, McLeod has now devoted his life to supporting and inspiring others to overcome their insecurities and fears.

McLeod said the experience taught him ‘that confidence is key’ at a young age

Determined not to let the bullies define him, McLeod has now devoted his life to supporting and inspiring others to overcome their insecurities and fears

He now shares his story as a motivational speaker, influencer, personal trainer, DJ and author

He follows the mantra to smile and let your happiness shine – a mindset that has served him well. He has written two children’s books, The Boy Behind the Face and My Daily Superpowers, which promote messages of trust, acceptance and positivity.

As a model he is featured in fashion magazine CR Fashion Book, Bodybuilding.com and campaigns for Soul Cycle. He was also a presenter on World Vitiligo Day 2020.

McLeod teaches acceptance and leading by example. He now shares his story as a motivational speaker, social influencer, personal trainer, DJ and author.

He speaks at schools, youth programs and churches and continues to inspire others on social media as well.

As a model, he has worked with a number of fashion magazines and brands, including Rick Owens (pictured)

McLeod speaks at schools, youth programs and churches as he continues to inspire others on social media

McLeod, who is known on Instagram as @thatvitiligoguy, helps people overcome their insecurities with his videos

“Vitiligo has helped me positively influence others and give me the opportunity to be of service,” he said. “Over the years I realized that my greatest challenge was my greatest blessing.

“I have a visual difference that people notice. As I’ve come to embrace my difference and the beauty of my skin, I realized I could help others who are dealing with their own insecurities, whatever they may be.

“I know what it’s like to feel bad about yourself, to be afraid of what other people think of you, to be banned and bullied,” he added.

“I’m blessed to have found a strength within myself that allows me to love myself, and it’s my responsibility to share that message with others.”

“Vitiligo has helped me positively influence others and given me the opportunity to be of service,” he said

McLeod has also written two children’s books that promote messages of trust, acceptance and positivity

WHAT IS VITILIGO? Vitiligo is an autoimmune skin disease caused by a lack of melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color. The body’s immune system attacks the pigment cells and considers them for foreign invaders. This causes painless white patches on exposed areas such as the face and fingers, but they can also appear on the wrists, around the eyes, groin, armpits and in the mouth. The disease affects about one in 200 people, and about 50 percent develop their first symptoms before age 20, although it’s not clear why. However, stressful events, such as childbirth, hormone changes, or even skin cuts can trigger it — there’s a genetic link, too. There is no cure, but some treatments can reverse pigment loss if used early enough.

McLeod noted that the most special thing about him has nothing to do with his physical appearance.

“My mind is the most unique thing about me, my way of thinking, which has led me to this place of happiness and success and joie de vivre,” he said.

“I am very honored to live my life. When someone reads one of my books, or attends one of my presentations, or watches a video and tells me I’ve influenced their lives for the better, it’s the best compliment I could ever get.

McLeod, known as @thatvitiligoguy on Instagram, his videos help people overcome their insecurities, and he has a message for those who struggle to love themselves.

‘You are not your body. You are not your skin. You are not your appearance,’ he said. “You are a mind and a heart and a mind. Love what’s on the inside, and what’s on the outside will change in amazing ways.”