Man with rare condition who can smell, taste and feel words reveals which name stink of urine

A man with a rare condition, meaning he can taste, smell and feel words, has revealed which names are delicious — and which ones taste like urine.

Henry Gray, 23, of Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, has a condition called lexical taste synesthesia, which means he can taste, smell, or have a feeling associated with words.

Synesthesia is a neurological disorder that results in the merging or merging of senses that are not normally connected.

Those affected by the condition can often taste or smell when hearing, speaking, reading, or thinking about words.

According to Henry, the condition mainly affects him with names, although he suffers from some other words, including “off,” which smells like rot, and “because,” which resembles a split wooden clothespin.

Henry’s Favorite Female Names Top Female Names Francesca – Silky Hot Chocolate Cappuccino Safa – Expresso soaked sponge cake Alice – Sliced ​​apples Abby – Orange Hubba Bubba Hayley – Vague soft music

Some names, including “Kirsty,” which he says smells like urine, fascinates him so much that he even had to leave college halls to avoid the name.

Henry discovered he had the condition in 2009 after his parents and teachers picked him up for comments about his classmate’s preference for names.

To Henry, the name Boris Johnson tastes like “squeezing a beetle with a hard shell with his foot.”

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is like “hair sticking up like telephone wires.”

He also says that Donald Trump is like a “deflating rubber duck.”

Other celebrity names he has responded to include Jennifer Lawrence, who he says is “like sniffing in a shoe.”

He describes the name Philip Schofield as ‘really smoky’.

The name ‘Kim Kardashian’ is ‘vaguely like quickly mixing up tissues with one hand’, he adds.

And Emma Watson is like ‘a little pebble that falls into a puddle and it ripples’ according to Henry.

The 23-year-old even has a TikTok account @henpuffs, where he asks people to submit names they want to talk about.

Despite his condition, Henry insists the feelings are mostly background noise.

What is Lexical Taste Synesthesia? Lexical-gustatory (LG) synesthesia is a neurological disorder in which sounds induce phantom tastes. People with LG synesthesia (known as LG synesthetes) experience an overabundance of taste in the mouth or intrusive food-related thoughts when they hear certain sounds, especially words. In some cases, people with LG synesthesia taste every word they read, speak, hear, or even think. These flavors have been objectively verified in [studies] and linked to unusual neurological activity in the taste centers of the brains of synesthetes. Source: Sussex Research Online

However, he says that until now he would struggle to date or be close friends with someone with a name that he really didn’t like.

Henry, a bartender, said: ‘I’ve always associated words and names with tastes, smells and feelings – that’s all I’ve ever known.

“To me, Kate Middleton is vague like a serrated cutting cloth with a knife in a church and I can hear it.

“Cameron Diaz is like a sparkling disco ball spinning slowly.

“Jennifer Lawrence is like sniffing the inside of a shoe.

“One of the worst names for me is Kirsty, the faint smell of urine.

“I’m not sure I could be good friends with or date a Kirsty.

‘It’s difficult, but I do judge people by their taste or smell by their name.

“It’s always strongest when I first hear a name or are introduced to someone, but I can usually infer that in everyday life.

“But when I moved to halls in college, I was in a flat with a Duncan, Kirsty, and Elijah.

‘I had to change accommodation because they are some of the worst names.

Duncan is like a bird dipped in smoked bacon chips, Kirsty is a urine odor and Elijah is like the apple of an eye.

“I couldn’t befriend them or live with them, so I changed rooms.”

Henry had assumed that anyone could taste or smell words until his parents and teachers picked him up for his comments about classmates’ names.

Henry’s Favorite Male Names Top Male Names Mitchell – Stretchy Pasta with Cheesy Shell Theo – Cotton ball in mouth Oscar – Citrus orange juice Martin – Smarties Bailey – Warm milk

“I’d say things like Lucy is like a big red lollipop if they called her name at the register and everyone looked at me confused,” he said.

‘Usually I like having synesthesia and it doesn’t get in the way.

‘I’m a bartender in a pub, so when I look at people’s ID cards, I get a strong sense of taste and smell.

“Sometimes it can be an image or a feeling, like Leanne is a rose leaning on a window.

“The name Francesca is one of my favorites and is silky smooth chocolate coffee.”

Henry finds that he often feels the word strongly when meeting someone for the first time and can block it after that.

“I like the name Alice, which is sliced ​​apples, and my sister’s name,” he said.

Hayley is like faint soft music.

“One of the worst is Ian.

“It’s like having a sticky, stuffy ear, all gammy and waxy — like the sensation of an earache.”