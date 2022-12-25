Man with iron bar rams into cars on Perth’s West Coast Highway in Scarborough

Terrified motorists have been confronted by a man who runs off on a busy highway to brutally crush passing cars with an iron bar.

Police later arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident in which six cars were damaged at an intersection of the busy West Coast Highway in Scarborough, a beachside suburb of Perth.

He was charged with four counts of criminal damage or destruction of property.

A video taken by motorists and uploaded to social media shows a man swinging a bar like a baseball bat into a stationary car before running onto the main road and confronting traffic at the traffic lights.

Drivers were forced to swing around him and run the red light to escape the frenzy as he continued to swing wildly.

“Oh my god,” says a woman in a car filming footage of the chaos.

“I have his car too,” says a male driver.

“He touches everyone’s car.”

Another video posted to TikTok shows the man smashing the rear window of a gray hatchback.

The impact caused the car’s driver and passengers to be engulfed in glass.

After the terrifying antics, the man ran away with the bar.

The police arrested the suspect who was hiding in a nearby hotel a short time later.

“Police were on the scene and, based on information from the public, they went to a hotel on nearby Filburn Street, where the man was last seen,” a police spokesman said. The West.

“Agents identified a room in the hotel; however, the resident did not respond. Entry was forced into the room and a man was taken into custody.”

He was refused bail and will remain in custody until a hearing at Perth Magistrates Court on Monday.

The police are calling on anyone who was the target of the man to come forward and file a report.