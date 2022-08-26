Man who won $17k a month for next 30 years is dumped by his partner and cut from the jackpot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A lottery winner who made $17,000 a month for the next 30 years has been dumped by his partner, claiming she cut him off the jackpot because the winning ticket was bought in her name.

Laura Hoyle, 40, and Kirk Stevens, 39, of Nottingham, hit the jackpot in the National Lottery’s Set For Life drawing – a total of $6.1 million over 30 years.

Mr. Stevens had let Miss Hoyle live with him for free because he “didn’t expect her to pay rent” with the agreement that she would be the one to pay $42 a week for lottery tickets.

The deal paid off for the couple, but Mr Stevens claimed Miss Hoyle is now breaking up with him, knocking him off the winnings and “even wants our two dogs.”

Mr Stevens argued that he should get a share of the profits after the split, but although the novelty check handed to the couple had both names on them, the ticket was bought using Ms Hoyle’s account.

Kirk Stevens, 39, and Laura Hoyle, 40, (pictured) bought their winning tickets online through the National Lottery app, but Mr Stevens said Miss Hoyle dumped him and took ‘everything’

The couple said they planned to start a ghost hunting business with their cash prize

Mr. Stevens had let Miss Hoyle live with him for free because he “didn’t expect her to pay rent,” so the couple decided she would put $42 a week into the lotto

Camelot has said that all Lotto winnings are paid out to one person, even in a syndicate, and told the Sun that the winning account belonged to her.

The couple said they planned to set up a ghost hunting business and were photographed holding their check – written to both of them.

But a year and a half later, Miss Hoyle dumped Mr. Stevens, got a new house, and he said she hit the jackpot. The sun reported.

Stevens, an engineer, said his ex had told him the couple would “live Riley’s life” if they won, but “now she’s gone.”

He added: “She pulled the plug and took everything with her. She even wants our two dogs.”

She had no comment when contacted by the sun last night.

Earlier this year, Miss Hoyle said the couple planned to go to Disneyland Paris in the summer, as well as “many other exciting places,” but Mr Stevens said she’s dumped him since then.

Laura was seen saying she was ‘going to get sick’ in a clip from when the pair won the draw on March 1, 2021.

Laura Hoyle (seen in excerpt of the phone call), 40- and 38-year-old Kirk Stevens matched all five main numbers plus the Life Ball to win the top prize in the Set For Life drawing on March 1 last year

Mr Stevens said he met Miss Hoyle through a friend in 2018 and then she moved into his three-bedroom house in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire.

Referring to the fact that he let Miss Hoyle live rent-free in his $407,000 house, he said she asked how much rent she should pay him, but “as far as I was concerned, she was my girlfriend.”

He added: “I didn’t expect her to pay rent, I didn’t ask her a cent.”

The couple is pictured here with their dogs Teddy and Barney, but Mr Stevens said Miss Hoyle wants to bring the beloved pets too

Mr Stevens said he met Miss Hoyle through a friend in 2018 and she then moved into his three-bedroom house in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire.

The engineer went on to say that the couple had instead arranged for Miss Hoyle to buy the lottery tickets.

He said the deal was never more formal than that, but he didn’t think he needed more since “we were a couple living together in my house.”

Prior to the deal, Miss Hoyle had been fired from her job at a logistics company, so she sold her home in Wolverhampton and moved in with Mr. Stevens.