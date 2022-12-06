Man who took FORTY-THOUSAND ecstasy tablets and lived to tell the tale

Man who took 40,000 ecstasy tablets and lived to tell the story: Raver, 37, took 25 pills a day for nine years and couldn’t move for weeks after he stopped

A man who consumed the most amount of MDMA ever consumed by one person and recounted the story popped five tablets a day at the height of his addiction.

Doctors estimate the 37-year-old, from Surrey, England, took 40,000 ecstasy pills in nine years after being “very active in the club scene.”

He started taking the pills at parties where they were most popular, only to find that when he tried to stop he couldn’t move and developed tunnel vision as he was withdrawing.

His case is documented in a medical journal in 2006 which has only recently surfaced and spread online. It comes after DailyMail.com revealed that MDMA could be available in US hospitals by 2024 after showing promise as a powerful treatment for PTSD.

Mr A used ecstasy almost every day for nine years, causing serious health consequences, including depression, panic attacks and muscle stiffness

MDMA, also known as molly, is popular in the underground dance scene when people use it to party the night away and feel more connected to the music and other ravers.

The British man, known only as ‘Mr A’, used the drug heavily from the age of 21 until he was 30.

For the first two years he took five tablets every weekend, but over the next three years he increased that to about 3.5 tablets per day. That jumped even higher to an average of 25 tablets a day over the next four years.

Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, the psychiatrist who treated him, said there was so much ecstasy in his system that he was high for “a few months” after he came off the drug.

WHAT IS MDMA? Ecstasy, known chemically as MDMA or molly, has been used by clubbers for decades for its effects in keeping people awake. It can come in the form of various pills and often takes about 30 minutes for the long-lasting effects to kick in, including feelings of love. In the US, imprisonment can be up to 40 years in some states. In the UK, possession of any form of ecstasy – considered a Class A drug – carries a prison sentence of up to seven years. Drug activists warn that the biggest risk of taking MDMA is that many users don’t know what’s in the substance they’re taking. It may contain other drugs, such as PMA, which can be fatal at lower doses than MDMA itself.

Dr. Kouimtsidis was first introduced to Mr. A at the age of 37 to deal with his memory loss issues. The case report did not state whether Mr. A was still on drugs when he met the doctor.

Mr. A stopped taking ecstasy after he ‘collapsed’ too many times at parties.

He experienced bouts of “tunnel vision” and later developed severe anxiety, panic attacks, depression, muscle rigidity, hallucinations, and paranoia.

MDMA is not usually considered an addictive drug in the same way that benzodiazepines and opioids are.

MDMA overdoses are rare, and most overdoses involving the drug are the result of multiple drug intoxications or external conditions such as dehydration. But too much of any substance can prove toxic and cause cardiac arrest, whether or not it’s an illegal drug.

The previous record number of MDMA tablets taken dates back to 1998 in an investigation that recorded a person taking 2,000 in their lifetime.

Dr. Kouimtsidis said, “Typical use is not every day and not the amount of tablets he took. It was extreme, his usage was really, really high.

According to Dr. Kouimstsidis, Mr. A may have started taking staggering amounts of ecstasy for fun. The raver “was very interested in the club scene and provided ecstasy for himself and others and so forth,” he added.

But at a later time, he probably took so much of the drug to self-medicate.

Dr. Kouimstsidis added, “It was more a way to manage his temper than excitement and fun.”

He also had a history of using other harmful drugs, including benzodiazepines, amphetamines, LSD, cocaine, and heroin.

Mr. A stopped taking the drug at age 37, but researchers lost contact with him.