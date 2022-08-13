Man who struck his dog pleads for its return by showing a judge cute photos of it all dressed up

<!–

A pet owner who beat up his dog until he was “trembling” and showing “sorry” showed a judge cute social media photos of the animal dressed up in hopes it would be returned.

One-year-old beagle puppy Cooper was seized by police last month from his owner Krissada Ratchasombat after an incident in which he repeatedly hit his dog.

Ratchasombat was arrested after a witness in the street below saw him beat Cooper.

The witness claimed they saw Ratchasombat hit the dog’s body with “considerable force” at least 10 times, with the puppy wailing in pain on each occasion.

Krissada Ratchasombat (pictured, with one-year-old beagle puppy Cooper) pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after beating his dog at least 10 times last month

“With each blow, the dog screamed loud enough for the witness to hear it across the street,” police said in court documents released by the police. The Daily Telegraph.

Ratchasombat was charged with animal cruelty and pleaded guilty this week.

Police said Cooper was seen “fearful, trembling and whimpering” when they arrived at Ratchasombat’s residence.

Cooper was subsequently taken into custody by the RSPCA.

Ratchasombat said he became angry with the dog after eating his slippers and admitting hitting the animal.

In court, Ratchasombat begged the magistrate to return his dog to him, showing photos of Copper all dressed in social media posts.

When the police arrived at the apartment, Cooper (pictured) was seen ‘fearful, trembling and whimpering’

Deputy Chief Magistrate Theo Tsavdaridis gave Ratchasombat (pictured, with dog Cooper) a 12-month parole order, but did not register a conviction

He said he loved Cooper and that he “always dressed and fed him well.”

It was revealed in court that Ratchasombat had taken anger management classes to prevent future incidents.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Theo Tsavdaridis did not sentence Ratchasombat, but instead gave him a 12-month parole and reminded him that the offense must be “declared.”

“These cases carry a 12-month jail term, which is indicative of the community’s view of animal abuse,” said magistrate Tsavdaridis.

The judge left it up to Ratchasombat to convince the RSPCA to return Cooper to him.

The RSPCA said they are still considering the incident, while the officer in charge is currently on leave.