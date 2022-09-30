Man who staged wife’s murder killed her on the day another woman reached out to reveal their affair 

The woman who claims she unknowingly became the mistress of a Colorado man who staged his wife’s murder to make it look like an accident now says she spoke to the victim on the day of her death.

In a new interview with Dateline, Susan McBride says she reached out to Stacy Feldman, the Denver woman killed by her husband, Robert Feldman, to let her know he had been cheating on her.

The call, according to McBride, came just hours before Stacy was killed.

In a clip of the interview published exclusively for DailyMail.com, McBride tells ‘Dateline’ host Keith Morrison about his conversation with the late Feldman.

“I said, ‘My name is Susan McBride. You don’t know me, but I met your husband on a dating site called Tinder. He told me they’ve been separated for quite some time. If they’re not separated, they should know he’s cheating on you.’ ‘ McBride tells Morrison.

The host of ‘Dateline’ has a visceral reaction to that news, replying, ‘wow.’

McBride went on to say that Stacy responded and confirmed that she and Robert were not separated, prompting the lover to unknowingly offer additional support.

“I wrote back and said, ‘I’m so sorry, Stacy. Here’s my number if you want to call me,'” she said in the interview.

The two allegedly got on the phone and discussed the situation immediately.

The woman said she met Robert on Tinder and that he claimed to be separated from Stacy. McBride said they connected immediately and there was a general feeling of pain and aching on both sides.

Robert Feldman, pictured with his wife, Stacy, and their two children.

‘She was so sweet and kind. And she wasn’t angry. And she said, “I’m so sorry she did that to you.” ‘

Morrison then hinted that this might not have been Stacy’s first time dealing with Robert’s infidelity.

“That sounds almost more like someone who knows that’s happened before and this isn’t the first time he’s had to go through this,” he asks.

‘Right. And she said, “I’m done with him,” McBride explained.

Investigators said Robert Feldman strangled his wife while she was in the shower and then tried to stage the scene to make it look like she slipped and fell.

McBride allegedly never spoke to Stacy or Bob again.

Months later, the woman came across Stacy’s obituary. Her date of death? March 1, 2015. The same day she had struck up a conversation with the woman.

‘I got physically sick, physically sick. It was just, it was like something out of a movie.

The ‘Dateline’ episode covering the story will premiere on Friday at 9pm ET.

Susan McBride, who says she unknowingly had an affair with the married Robert Feldman, claims she spoke to Stacy Feldman the day Robert killed his wife.

McBride assured in an interview with ‘Dateline’ that he spoke on the phone with Stacy after telling her that he met Robert through Tinder

Robert Feldman was found guilty of killing Stacy after she confronted him about his affair. He strangled her in the shower and he then tried to stage his wife’s death to make it look like an accident.

In April, Robert was convicted of first degree murder and received a mandatory life sentence without parole.

It was also discovered that Robert, who shared two children with Stacy, used his wife’s $750,000 life insurance payout to pay for his legal defense.

Investigators took three years to charge the Denver man with his wife’s murder, as FOX 31 reported at the time that it took them this long to find a medical expert willing to testify that Michelle died of strangulation, rather than a slip-and-fall shower accident.

Stacy Feldman was strangled to death by her husband Robert while taking a shower at their Denver home.

In court, Stacy’s mother, Dorothy Malman, urged the judge to deliver justice for her daughter’s death.

“If you really loved your children, you wouldn’t have killed their mother,” Malman said. You wouldn’t have taken their mother from them. The only person you love is yourself.

Stacy’s older sister, Susan Malman Altman, echoed her mother’s sentiments, saying she had fought hard for the verdict and sentence.

‘My sister deserves to go in peace,’ Altman said. “Instead of letting her go to be happy, he killed her.”

Stacy’s family had hired a private investigator after her death to identify enough evidence to bring charges against her husband.