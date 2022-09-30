Man who rushed Dave Chapelle on stage in custody charges attempted murder for stabbing his roommate

A man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage was now indicted on charges of attempted murder of a roommate months earlier and is in custody.

Isaiah Lee, 23, has pleaded not guilty to the December 2021 stabbing that occurred during a fight at a Los Angeles transitional housing center, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

On Friday, Lee appeared before Judge James R. Dabney in Los Angeles Superior Court at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center on the attempted murder charge of his former roommate Dijon Washington.

Lee was wearing prison clothes consisting of a yellow t-shirt and blue pants. He had his hands cuffed behind his back,

During the court hearing, Judge Dabney adjourned the case until November 1.

Washington said earlier this month at a stabbing hearing that Lee had become increasingly erratic in the months leading up to the attack on Chappelle.

Lee wrote bizarre notes at his halfway house boasting about using marijuana and insulting Washington’s dead brother.

“He was saying, ‘I’m smoking on your brother,’ bragging about how much money he’s making, whatever he was doing, how much weed he was smoking,” Washington testified.

‘It didn’t make sense to me. I knew that my brother had passed away a few months before that. It was disrespectful,” added the roommate.

Tensions grew until December 2 last year when Washington laughed at Lee’s notes.

‘What the hell are you looking at?’ Lee asked before rushing Washington.

“We started fighting and I got stabbed,” Washington testified.

Lee then fled the house.

Lee was originally arrested on May 3 after he allegedly went onstage and tackled Chappelle during his performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

The publicity that followed the Chappelle incident helped identify and arrest Lee in the earlier attack on his roommate, prosecutors said.

He was carrying a replica of a pistol with a large blade that unfolded similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

Chappelle was not injured and finished the show which was part of the ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ comedy festival.

People standing on the wings of the stage, including actor Jamie Foxx and rapper Busta Rhymes, rushed onto the stage to try and help Chappelle.

The comedian managed to dodge the attack and was not injured, but was clearly surprised by the ambush.

Security guards chased and overpowered Lee, who was arrested and taken away in an ambulance with a broken arm after the fight.

Lee pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault, possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and two charges related to interfering with a public event. He has been jailed since the attack.

The alleged attacker is accused of charging at Chappelle with this replica pistol containing a large blade that was deployed similar to a pocket knife.

In a jailhouse interview about the Hollywood Bowl incident, he said he was not amused by Chappelle’s style of humor and attacked the comedian because he was “provoked” by his jokes about gays and the homeless.

“I identify as bisexual and I wanted him to know that what he said was triggering,” Lee said from the Twin Towers Correctional Center in Los Angeles, where he is being held.

“I wanted you to know that next time you should first consider passing your material around to people you might affect.”

Lee said he was excited to see Chappelle’s show, taped live for Netflix, but grew increasingly angry at the content.

He had been homeless before and said the pranks excited and upset him.

“I’m also a single father and my son is five years old,” Lee added.

“It’s a fight and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know that it’s not a joke.”

He said his breaking point came when another comedian on the show’s lineup made a joke about pedophilia, which Lee said brought back memories of being sexually abused when he was 17.

When asked about the reports that he suffers from mental health problems, Lee said they were “wrong” and “inaccurate.”

However, his attorney has said that he is receiving mental health services.

Lee, 23, said in July that he attacked Chappelle because he found his comedy “triggering.”