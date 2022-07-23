Man who once threatened to ‘hunt’ LGBTQ supporters demands PetSmart employees take down Pride flag 

A conservative social media influencer posted a video to Twitter demanding PetSmart take down an LGBTQ Pride flag hanging in his store.

Ethan Schmidt, an Arizona provocateur who has posted videos featuring prominent conservatives in the past, points to a flag at the register and asks the female employee, “I’m just curious, what’s that flag over there?”

The employee responds: ‘I think it’s a pride flag.’

The mustachioed social media influencer then asks her to delete it “right now.” When she asks why, he replies, “Because it hurts me a lot.”

The woman at the register then gets on her walkie-talkie to contact her manager, while Schmidt continues, “That stuff is satanic. We can’t have that, especially at PetSmart.”

When the manager arrives, Schmidt repeats the whole charade, asking what the flag is for and asking for it to be removed after being told it’s a pride flag.

The manager explains that he will not remove it and that PetSmart supports “belonging,” including the LGBTQ community.

Schmidt replies by saying that the rainbow flag “stands for pedophilia and child sexualization” and asks the manager if he supports that, adding “respect your customers and please take it down for me.”

The PetSmart supervisor reiterates that the company supports the LGBTQ community.

Schmidt raises his voice slightly and calls the flag “the rainbow Satan,” arguing that the real rainbow belongs to God.

He then asks the cashier he initially confronted if she supports pedophilia and child sexualization, to which she replies that she only supports the LGBTQ community.

The man then responds to the suggestion that the LGBTQ community is “taking care of” children.

The supervisor then accuses Schmidt of breaking the law because they already asked him to leave before the cashier calls another employee.

The third employee immediately has had enough of Schmidt: ‘Okay, you have to go button. Come on. We don’t need it here. We’re going to put up the pride flag. We have it all over our store.’

Schmidt then declares “Shame on Petco,” to which the third employee responds, “This is PetSmart.”

This isn’t the first time Schmidt has antagonized the LGBTQ community. In May, he posted a video to social media saying he enjoys “hunting” LGBTQ supporters and saying he would be going on “hunting expeditions” across Arizona in response to Target’s pride campaign, according to Yahoo.

Laughing, he said in the video: ‘Keep that in mind, because if you support the LGBT agenda, you’re not safe’.

Schmidt has appeared in videos featuring the likes of Arizona Representative Paul Gosar and Arizona GOP governor candidate Kari Lake, a Trump ally who takes on Karrin Taylor Robson, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.