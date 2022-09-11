Man who ‘murdered’ heiress Eliza Fletcher was charged with raping and kidnapping another woman

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering billionaire heiress Eliza Fetcher was charged with an unrelated kidnapping and rape that happened a year earlier thanks to DNA evidence gathered from his most recent arrest.

Cleotha Abston, 38, received a second indictment at a hearing on Thursday in which a judge denied him bail for his alleged part in Fletcher’s death. The new charges appeared in the Shelby County criminal justice portal the following day.

Abston was arrested on Tuesday – less than a day after detectives found Fletcher’s body – but was rebooked Friday on new charges of aggravated rape, most notably aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Memphis police said the charges stem from a rape package sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation two days after the alleged rape.

The charges are dated September 21, 2021 and the alleged victim in this case has yet to be identified, according to Commercial profession.

Police say the unrelated kidnapping happened 12 months ago and the suspect raped a woman.

Memphis police confirmed the new charges on Saturday, without providing any additional information about the 2021 case in question — other than confirming that the new counts are not linked to the Fletcher case.

He had been charged with first-degree murder and most notably for the forcible kidnapping of Fletcher, a 34-year-old kindergarten teacher who was doing her routine morning jog in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, September 5, when she was caught on camera riding in a black dress. pants was forced. SUV.

Abston appeared in court on Thursday in Memphis, where he was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence — with the judge again denying him bail before a new hearing on Sept. 19.

Jennifer Case, his public defender, initially argued that there was a conflict of interest in her representation, as her office had collaborated with him in a previous criminal case in the early 2000s.

However, the case was dismissed by the judge, Louis Montesi Jr, despite agreeing to hear her arguments regarding a gag order at a later hearing.

Case argued that certain aspects of the case should not be made public after Memphis Police Chief CJ David called Abston a “dangerous predator.”

Tennessee is a state with the death penalty, and prosecutors said Thursday they would not rule out if he is convicted.

Abston wore a green prison uniform and mask and only spoke to his lawyer during the brief hearing.

Fletcher was last seen around 4:20 a.m. Friday, when she was jogging (right) in Memphis and a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle, police said.

Fletcher pictured with her husband Richie and their two children. The family described her as a ‘special’ woman who was taken from them in a ‘pointless’ way

Abston has been known to the police since he was 11.

Now 38, he was just 11 when he first appeared in Shelby County Juvenile Court charged with theft of property $500 or less. Court documents show that he was subsequently convicted of raping a man when he was a teenager, and taken into custody by Shelby County’s Youth Services Bureau.

From October 1995 to May 2000, he was detained 16 times for rape, aggravated assault and illegal possession of weapons.

According to Action News 5, his first charges were brought against him in June 1995 and that he was part of the ‘LMG’ gang – which stands for ‘Lemoyne Gardens Gangstas’.

Two weeks after being released from the child welfare agency in the care of his mother, he was transferred to adult court for 2000 kidnapping attorney Kemper Durand, who worked in the same law firm as Fletcher’s uncle Michael Keeney.

Abston has been known to the police since he was 11. Now 38, he was just 11 when he first appeared in Shelby County Juvenile Court charged with theft of property $500 or less. He was subsequently convicted of raping a man when he was a teenager, as well as kidnapping another man who survived to tell the story.

Abston was only 16 years old when he and an accomplice kidnapped Durand, threw him in his own trunk and tried to force him to withdraw money from an ATM at a gas station.

In his victim statement, Durand, who died in 2013, said he feared for his life during his kidnapping, where he was rescued by a Memphis Housing Authority security guard who heard his cry for help, the Commercial Appeal reported.

“It is very likely that I would have been killed if I had not escaped,” Durand wrote.

Abston was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the crime, but was released in early 2020, before being kidnapped again just two years later.

Ex-FBI officer Jennifer Coffindaffer told NewsNation she condemned the decision to release Abston two years earlier, saying it would have prevented Fletcher’s death by keeping him in prison.

“Any time someone is released early and commits another violent crime, yes, I think society has been let down,” she said. “I think we’re all disappointed by his early release.”

Coffindaffer also said Durand’s connection to Fletcher’s uncle is a “very important clue.”

“I’m sure the FBI, the US Marshals and the TBI are closely monitoring this relationship,” she said.