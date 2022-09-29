Man who killed Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in hit and run pleads guilty to manslaughter charges

The man accused of killing Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday.

Brian Boyd, 27, had originally pleaded not guilty to the charges in August 2021 but changed his plea. He is now expected to be sentenced on November 30 to one to three years in prison.

Banes was struck by the scooter Boyd was riding while crossing a New York City street in June 2021.

The actor was hospitalized and died six weeks later, on July 14, 2021, at the age of 65.

She appeared in movies like Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail in 1988 and on TV shows like Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex, and NCIS.

Lisa Banes, who starred in Gone Girl and Cocktail, was 65 when she was killed and was visiting Manhattan from her Los Angeles home to perform in a two-woman sideshow.

After running a red light and hitting Banes on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in June, Boyd fled the scene to repair his bike, surveillance footage shows, leaving the mangled star bleeding on the ground. He was finally arrested weeks later.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

Surveillance footage recovered by police showed Boyd, dressed in a black hoodie sporting a unique tie-dye design, heading north on Amsterdam Avenue on his electric scooter moments before the collision.

She then ran a red light and crashed into Banes, who was crossing the street, pushing the actress out of the crosswalk, police say.

Boyd sped up after the collision to tend to his damaged bike, leaving the actress bleeding from the head on the ground, surveillance footage shows.

After the accident, Boyd was knocked off his bike, surveillance footage from the scene shows, and proceeded to shake off and pick up his scooter.

He then took a few steps to look at Banes, who was lying face down on the concrete and bleeding profusely from his head, the video shows.

Boyd’s promised sentence was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office had sought.

“Brian Boyd drove recklessly with no regard for pedestrians, fatally striking a beloved actress and New Yorker before speeding off to avoid liability,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

‘Lisa Banes will be remembered for her contributions to the rich fabric of New York City through her roles on screen and on Broadway. I offer her friends, her family and everyone who loved her during her decades-long career my deepest condolences.”

Boyd’s attorney said he had no comment.

The incident comes amid an outpouring of reckless drivers taking to New York City streets that have been emptied by the coronavirus pandemic, often on unregulated electric bikes and scooters, many speeding dangerously.

Many of these vehicles do not require license plates, and those that do are often also empty, allowing drivers to run red lights indiscriminately, with police often turning a blind eye to such violations.

At least 243 people died in traffic accidents in New York City in 2020, making it the deadliest year on record since Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled his signature ‘Vision Zero’ plan to improve street safety in 2014.

Banes, who was living in Los Angeles, was visiting Manhattan at the time to perform in “The Niceties,” a two-woman show from the Manhattan Theater Club.

She was on her way to meet some friends for dinner when she was hit.

Banes also planned to go through the Juilliard School, a renowned performing arts school at Lincoln Center, Banes’ wife, Kathryn Kranhold, revealed after his death.

The incident took place on Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. near Lincoln Center in Manhattan. Surveillance footage shows Boyd getting off his bike to look at a critically injured Banes after the June 4 collision, before speeding off.

After Banes’ sudden death, several of the star’s Hollywood friends spoke out about the incident.

Friend and singer Jill Sobule tweeted: ‘Just arrested. Lisa Banes was wonderful, hilarious and big hearted, she always helped me through the tough times. She was so loved by so many,’ she shared a photo of the couple in a bookstore.

Seth McFarlane, the creator of the television show The Orville, in which Banes appeared, also paid tribute to the actress.

He tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Lisa Banes. We were fortunate to work with her on The Orville last year.

‘His stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by his unwavering kindness and graciousness towards all of us.’

Boyd was arrested in August 2021, two months after the incident, when patrolling officers recognized him on a wanted poster.