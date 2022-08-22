Man who helped Roberta Williams standover a television producer faces worse penalty than her

A man who agreed to “make up the numbers” by helping gang widow Roberta Williams to intimidate a television producer faces a harsher sentence than she does.

Jake Sexton, 27, had agreed to help his buddy when he got involved in a brutal attack on Williams’ one-time TV producer Ryan Naumenko.

On Monday, the County Court of Victoria heard that Sexton will receive a community correction order and will have to do unpaid work for his role in the standover job.

He pleaded guilty to intentional injury.

Last month, the Daily Mail Australia revealed that Williams herself is unlikely to face a minute of community service if she is convicted on Friday.

Jake Sexton agreed to go to a warehouse where Roberta Williams wanted her reality TV producer to be there

Roberta Williams (pictured outside Victoria County Court on July 12, 2022) gets a community order for staging the standover, but likely to avoid community work

TELEVISION PRODUCER WAS A SCAMMER Daily Mail Australia revealed in 2019 that Ryan Naumenko was jailed in 2017 after defrauding Gumtree users out of thousands of dollars. He was sentenced to six months in prison and an 18-month community correction order with 175 hours of community service. The Sunraysia Daily reported that Naumenko was 33 when he pleaded guilty to 20 unfairness offenses while standing before the Mildura Magistrates’ Court in March 2017. The ‘serious scammer’ long history of defrauding people has been reported to go back more than a decade. The court heard that Naumenko would take money for iPhones from his victims, but would never deliver the goods. Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Al Heintze said Naumenko told police he was pressured by others to defraud the victims but would not reveal who they were.

Williams is best known as the dumped wife of Melbourne gangland killer Carl Williams, who had dumped her by the time he was clubbed to death by prison enforcer Matthew Johnson in April 2010.

Carl had served 35 years for ordering the murder of three people and conspiracy to kill a fourth.

Williams pleaded guilty in May to charges of blackmail and reckless harm to Naumenko.

Naumenko had made the mistake of contacting Williams with the idea of ​​filming a reality TV series about her life.

Fate would suggest he made a bigger mistake when he didn’t cough up the payment to Williams’ mate Daniel De Silva, who owned a video production company in Collingwood.

The County Court of Victoria learned that Naumenko was lured to Mr De Silva’s warehouse on July 9, 2019 after he refused to pay $14,300 he owed him for work already done on the planned reality series.

Naumenko falsely claimed that he raised $50,000 through GoFundMe to fund the “Mob Wives”-style reality show.

Williams was rightly concerned about the television producer, who is himself a convicted fraudster and former prisoner.

On Monday, the court heard that Williams was determined to get Naumenko before he got them.

“If one of the guys punches him and pushes him to get your money, it’s okay,” she told De Silva leading up to the attack.

Roberta Williams continues to cry poor despite looking anything but like it in recent images posted to social media

A 2007 file photo of convicted murderer Carl Williams as he sat in the dock of the Melbourne County Court. It would be the last public photo ever taken of him before his murder in 2010

The pair then devised a plan to lure Naumenko to De Silva’s media studio to collect the money he owed.

The court heard that Sexton agreed to attend the studio to help buddy John Harrison, who had been recruited by Williams to stand over Naumenko.

When Naumenko’s mother and children left the studio, De Silva told him he was “f**ked.”

“It’s all over now.” I want money now, Roberta wants money now, otherwise you’ll be screwed,’ De Silva said to Naumenko.

When the terrified producer promised to arrange the money, De Silva told him the time was up.

“It’s too late, you’re dead,” he told him.

The court heard Sexton punch Naumenko in the face, prompting the wild Williams into action.

“Kill the c**t, he ain’t got no money,” Williams screamed.

Naumenko was intermittently beaten and kicked for the next three hours, with Sexton threatening to break his hands and tell him he had a partner who would “burn” him.

Ryan Naumenko, then 36, went public in 2019 with the allegations against Williams. He showed his injuries to a television reporter

Ryan Naumenko was punched, beaten and threatened with a gun after he struck a doomed business deal with Roberta Williama

Tied to a chair, Williams demanded that he transfer money, telling him he was lucky she didn’t kill his mother and children.

In a victim statement read out in court, Naumenko, then 36 and still living with his mother, claimed Williams’ friends left him with a deformed head.

“Since the night of the attack, my physical appearance has changed quite drastically,” he said.

“My face is no longer asymmetrical and I’ve spent hours and hours looking in the mirror at my uneven face over the past few years, trying to get a handle on my current look. ‘

Naumenko had considered himself a sort of ladies man at the time and claimed to have worked as a music producer with well-known Australian artists Thirsty Merc and Illy.

Naumenko had bragged online in 2010 that he was “quickly becoming one of Australia’s hottest talent management companies.”

A PR website stated: ‘Once associated with the wrong side of the law, Ryan Naumenko has done a complete backflip and is fast becoming one of the Australian music industry’s go-to guys when it comes to talent management’ .

Sexton’s attorney James McQuillan, QC, said Sexton was not complicit in the unwarranted demands made of Naumenko by his accomplices.

“In addition, there is no evidence that Mr Sexton received any financial reward, or any promise of financial reward, as a result of his limited role in the overall violation,” he said.

Jake Sexton leaves Victoria County Court in Melbourne in October 2019.

Roberta Williams outside Victoria County Court in September 2019

Although Williams was initially charged with choking Naumenko with an electrical cord during the attack, she pleaded guilty to the assault for not participating in a physical assault on him after making a deal with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Kerri. Judd, QC.

Blackmail in Victoria carries a maximum jail term of 15 years, while the charge is five.

Williams will run this week on a community correction order, likely without having to do a single day of community work.

Williams claims she is too sick and too busy with maternal duties to do such work.

While Williams survived the infamous Melbourne gang war that killed 36 underworld figures, the now 52-year-old claims she still fears she and her family could be killed at any moment.

During her preliminary hearing in the magistracy court, Williams was shown vomiting in a paper bag before becoming enraged, lifting a police station and smashing chairs.

Extraordinary video showing Williams berating police before destroying the interrogation room was released by prosecutors at the time.

For half an hour, Williams had bombarded the police with numerous conspiracy theories before sitting sick in a brown paper bag.

The video was shot in an interview room at the Melbourne West Police Station just weeks after Williams allegedly threatened to kill the television producer.

She will appear in court on Friday along with Sexton for punishment.

Roberta Williams vomits into a paper bag as she awaits evaluation by a police doctor after her arrest in 2019