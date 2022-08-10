Man who has fathered 48 children struggles to find love

Advertisement

A man who has fathered 48 children and has 10 to 11 more on the way has detailed his struggle to find love. Kyle Gordy, 31, of Los Angeles, California, likes to “give to others,” which is why he offers his seed to single moms, lesbian couples, and husbands and wives struggling to conceive alone.

He promotes his services, which are free, through social media, and instead of going through a bank, he gives his seed directly to the women. Kyle explained that some people are uncomfortable using banks because the donors are anonymous, meaning the new parents don’t know anything about the person who fathered their child, so they turn to him.

He has now helped more than four dozen mothers welcome babies in the past eight years, but his generous act has left him struggling to find love.

“I haven’t dated in ten years. I’ve told women about what I’m doing before and usually they aren’t interested after that,” he recently admitted to Truly. “They just say, ‘I understand you help women, but I wouldn’t want someone who has children with another woman.’ They don’t think that’s cool.’

Kyle said it all started eight years ago when a lesbian couple he knew expressed a desire to start a family but expressed concern about taking over a bank because they wouldn’t know the father’s background. “They felt very uncomfortable because they didn’t know the biological father, where he came from,” he explained.

“So we had a conversation and I said to them, ‘Listen, I’m happy to donate to you and be known to the child at any time.'” Two weeks later, one of the women told him she was pregnant with his child. Shortly after helping them conceive, Kyle said more women started reaching out to him online, and it started “from.” “I’ve helped raise a lot of families,” he told the outlet. “I take it very seriously.”